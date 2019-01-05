Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'A Quiet Place' on Epix

SERIES
Surviving R. Kelly The six-part documentary miniseries concludes with two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
Crikey! It's the Irwins: Croc-lossal Edition Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin tend to their extended family of wild animals and prepare one of the zoo's largest residents for a road trip to a new home. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
MOVIES
A Quiet Place Director and co-writer John Krasinski (“The Office”) scored a hit with this 2018 horror blockbuster, in which he and wife Emily Blunt star as the heads of a family struggling to survive in a bleak post-apocalyptic world they share with voracious monsters that are blind but have acute hearing that cues them to attack and kill any living thing that makes a sound. 8 p.m. Epix
Super Troopers 2 Fans of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe had a long wait for this 2018 sequel to the group’s 2001 cult comedy “Super Troopers.” The action picks up several years after the first film, with the officers having been fired for inadvertently killing actor Fred Savage during a ride-along. Jay Chandrasekhar, who also directs, stars along with Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske. 8 p.m. HBO
Superfly A cocaine kingpin (Trevor Jackson) realizes that it's time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack in this 2018 remake of the 1972 film. Michael Kenneth Williams, Jennifer Morrison and Jason Mitchell also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Molly's Game Jessica Chastain stars as a former Olympic skiing hopeful whose career was ended by injury and attracts FBI attention with an underground poker empire she runs for celebrities and the Russian mob. Idris Elba and Kevin Costner also star. in this 2017 drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. 9 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
The Alec Baldwin Show Comic Jerry Seinfeld. 10 p.m. ABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.). Panel: Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); David Urban; Patti Solis Doyle; Bill Kristol. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); Willem Dafoe and director Julian Schnabel (“At Eternity's Gate”); Michael Caine. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.). Rep Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Rep Mark Green (R-Tenn.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Marie Harf; Jonah Goldberg, National Review; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS 2019 predictions: Ian Bremmer; Rana Foroohar; David Miliband. China Moon landing; Apple’s troubles; U.S./China trade: Michael Pillsbury. Decision making: Author Steven Johnson (“Farsighted: How We Make the Decisions That Matter the Most”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). New House members: Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.); Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas); Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.); Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.). Panel: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Shannon Pettypiece, Bloomberg; Mark Landler, the New York Times; Ed O’Keefe. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). Panel: David Brooks, the New York Times; Matthew Continetti, Washington Free Beacon; Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Kasie Hunt (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Columnist Connie Schultz. Coverage of the Democratic power shift: Karen Finney; Symone Sanders; Dan Pfieffer. Former New York Times editor claimed the paper’s coverage is “anti-Trump”: David Frum, the Atlantic; Frank Bruni, the New York Times. News veteran’s farewell note warns of “Trump circus” and “perpetual war”: William Arkin, former NBC News contributor. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Capri Cafaro, Washington Examiner; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Mara Liasson; Paul Steinhauser. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Basketball Michigan State at Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. KDOC; Creighton at Butler, 9 a.m. FS1; Boston College at Virginia Tech, 9 a.m. FS Prime; St. John's at Georgetown, 10 a.m. CBS; Kentucky at Alabama, 10 a.m. ESPN; La Salle at Massachusetts, 10 a.m. NBCSP; Villanova at Providence, 11 a.m. Fox; Villanova at Providence, 11 a.m. KCOP; Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Florida State at Virginia, NoonESPN2; Kansas at Iowa State, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Duquesne at Davidson, 3 p.m. NBCSP; South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson at Duke, 5 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia at Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. SPST; BYU at Saint Mary's (Calif.), 8 p.m. ESPN2; Pacific at San Diego, 8 p.m. SPST
NFL Playoffs Indianapolis Colts visit Houston Texans, 1:35 p.m. ABC and ESPN; Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m. Fox
NHL Hockey The Kings host the Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. FSN
