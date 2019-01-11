Friday's TV highlights: 'Fresh Off the Boat' on ABC

SERIES
MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) and his team work with a master thief (Bridget Regan) who had been hired to steal a dirty bomb. 8 p.m. CBS
Fresh Off the Boat Jessica (Constance Wu) disapproves when she learns that Evan (Ian Chen) has a girlfriend (Julia Garcia) in this new episode. Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Chelsey Crisp and Randall Park also star. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars The contestants compete in a comedy roast of a drag legend. Cecily Strong and Yvette Nicole Brown join the fun. 8 p.m. VH1
The Cool Kids Hank (David Alan Grier) signs up to host a Shady Meadows closed-circuit TV show but is soon replaced by Sid (Leslie Jordan), who dishes out retirement home gossip on-air. Also, Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) helps Charlie (Martin Mull) woo a widow at her bereavement support group. 8:30 p.m. Fox
The Blacklist While Red (James Spader) must represent himself in court he puts Elizabeth (Megan Boone) and the task force on the trail of a renegade doctor who is biohacking desperate patients. 9 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) feels that she needs to take her mind off her ex-boyfriends in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA
20/20 This new episode of the news magazine series features an interview with Robert Blake 14 years after he was acquitted of murdering his wife. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances In this new episode the Cleveland Orchestra celebrates its centennial with a concert featuring works by Mozart, Strauss and Ravel. With pianist Lang Lang. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue perform with special guest Cyril Neville in this new episode. 9 p.m. KLCS
Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) is served by a waitress who used to be a cop, until Frank fired her, in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS
The Graham Norton Show This new episode welcomes cast members of “Mary Poppins Returns,” including Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer. 11 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
James Davis: Live From the Town This new standup special spotlights the comic with a performance that includes an impression of Barack Obama as a party DJ. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
MOVIES
Moana Disney animators tapped in to Polynesian mythology for this 2016 computer-animated musical fantasy about the strong-willed daughter (voiced by newcomer Auli’i Cravalho) of a Polynesian chief, who is chosen by the ocean itself to undertake a mission to save her island from a blight. With Dwayne Johnson. 7 p.m. Disney
American Animals Bart Leyton wrote and directed this 2018 British-American crime drama about a real-life 2004 library heist. Barry Keoghan and Evan Peters star as friends who hatch a plan to steal the rarest and most valuable books from Kentucky's Transylvania University. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Gods of Egypt A defiant young mortal (Brenton Thwaites) forms an unlikely alliance with a powerful god (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) to save the world from the brutal god of darkness (Gerard Butler) in director Alex Proyas’ 2016 fantasy. 8 p.m. Freeform
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Football; the future of fertility. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Bradley Whitford; Jimmie Johnson; Jack Hanna; Randy Houser. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Peter Farrelly; Laura Marano; Michael Schlow. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Keegan-Michael Key (“Friends From College”); Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”); chef Maria Loi. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Body positivity and unhealthy lifestyles; keeping the immune system 30 years younger. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Ashley Graham; Sharon Case; Kristoff St. John; Joshua Morrow; Jess Walton; Mike Bayer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Gwyneth Paltrow; Tony Hale (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman who has cancer worries that her lazy adult son will end up homeless after she passes away. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Timothée Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”); Sarah Hyland. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Martha Stewart; dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Government shutdown; border wall: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Mark Landler, the New York Times; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); Harvey Levin (“TMZ”); attorney Gloria Allred; John Kobylt, KFI Radio. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael B. Jordan; Cobie Smulders; Sean Finnerty. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers at Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. ESPN and SPST
NHL Hockey The Ducks host the Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. FS Prime
