Monday's TV highlights: 'Manifest' on NBC

The Neighborhood Dave and Gemma (Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs) plan a seventh birthday party for Grover (Hank Greenspan), but when everything goes off the rails, Malcolm and Marty (Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears) come up with a solution. Meanwhile, Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) unfortunate choice of gift sends someone to the hospital. Tichina Arnold also stars in this new episode of the social comedy. 8 p.m. CBS