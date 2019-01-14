Monday's TV highlights: 'Manifest' on NBC

SERIES
The Neighborhood Dave and Gemma (Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs) plan a seventh birthday party for Grover (Hank Greenspan), but when everything goes off the rails, Malcolm and Marty (Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears) come up with a solution. Meanwhile, Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) unfortunate choice of gift sends someone to the hospital. Tichina Arnold also stars in this new episode of the social comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent The international version of this unscripted competition continues. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor Eight of the women share personal stories with guidance from Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. Billy Eichner also appears in this new episode of the unscripted matchmaking series. 8 p.m. ABC
Happy Together Jake and Claire (Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West) decide to leave the comfort of their cozy bed for a wild night out as Cooper (Felix Mallard) performs an intimate concert to debut new music in the season finale of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
The Passage Based on novelist Justin Cronin’s bestselling trilogy, this new thriller is set at a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease but also has the potential to wipe out all human life. Saniyya Sidney (“Fences”) and Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“Franklin & Bash”) star. 9 p.m. Fox
Bull Bull and Diana Lindsay (Michael Weatherly, Jill Flint) create two defense teams when Diana’s niece and her husband are charged with armed robbery. 10 p.m. CBS
Manifest Capt. Daly (Frank Deal) is desperate to prove that he is not at fault for the disappearance of Flight 828, and he needs Ben’s (Josh Dallas) help to clear his name. Also, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) unknowingly lets a traitor into her home in this new episode of the mystery. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor The hospital is still under quarantine, and the chaos and noise of the emergency room threaten to overwhelm Shaun (Freddie Highmore) as this medical drama returns. Fiona Gubelmann, Christina Chang, Nicholas Gonzalez and Antonia Thomas also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The new episode “Rodents of Unusual Size” documents 20-pound nutria swamp rats and the efforts in Louisiana to control this invasive species. 10 p.m. KOCE
Those Who Can’t To everyone’s surprise Fairbell (Andrew Orvedahl) excels in his new role as principal in the season premiere of the comedy. Adam Cayton-Holland, Maria Thayer and Ben Roy also star. 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence This new documentary follows the former Fox News anchor as she travels across the United States looking for stories of sexual harassment and abuse. In the process, Carlson reveals details of the toll her lawsuit against then-Fox News chairman Roger Ailes took on her family. 8 p.m. Lifetime
MOVIES
Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Filmmaker Dana Adam Shapiro chronicles the founding and rise of this squad, as well as the controversies that accompany their celebrity, in this 2018 documentary. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Saniyya Sidney (“The Passage”); Brennin Hunt (“Rent Live”); 112 performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan James McAvoy; Nikki and Brie Bella (“Total Bellas”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Golden Globe Award: Bevy Smith, Robert Verdi and Lloyd Boston. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Russell Hornsby (“Proven Innocent”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Two people disappear without a trace, then another is shot and killed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show George Anthony discusses his vehicle crash; Kenya Moore reveals her pregnancy complications. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé A panel discussion about sexism versus ageism; guests include Donna Edwards and Megan Beyer. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS<
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Samuel L. Jackson; Judd Apatow; MO performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Claire Foy; Andie MacDowell; Freya Ridings performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Allison Williams; Ryan Eggold; Sam Richardson; Jason McGerr performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Clippers host the New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
the Sports section.
