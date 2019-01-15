Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Conners' on ABC

SERIES
The Conners When Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) offers Mark (Ames McNamara) free piano lessons, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) sees it as an opportunity to test Ben’s parenting skills in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”) and Michael K. Williams (“Hap and Leonard”) learn about their family histories in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Good Trouble When the residents of the apartment building throw a big party, Callie (Maia Mitchell) puts aside work for one evening, while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) tries to make friends in this new episode of the spinoff drama. 8 p.m. Freeform
This Is Us As the drama returns with new episodes, Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) new political career begins to take a toll on his marriage. Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico A young woman (Jeanine Mason) moves back in with her father after she reconnecting with her high-school crush (Nathan Parsons), only to discover that he’s an extraterrestrial and that there are others like him in this reboot of the 1999-2002 science-fiction drama. Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Heather Hemmens, Michael Vlamis and Tyler Blackburn also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish When Diane (Marsai Martin) isn’t lighted properly for her skin tone in a class photo, Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) are furious. Marcus Scribner also stars. 9 p.m. ABC
American Experience “The Swamp,” a new episode from filmmakers Randall MacLowry and Mark Samels, explores the Florida Everglades and the repeated attempts to conquer and transform this “useless wasteland” into an agricultural and urban paradise. 9 p.m. KOCE and 9 p.m. KPBS
Drunk History Rich Fulcher narrates the season premiere, which features a retelling of how Mary Shelley created “Frankenstein” and a full-episode parody of the kids’ series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Celebrity re-enactors include Evan Rachel Wood as Mary Shelley, Elijah Wood as Percy Shelley, Jack McBrayer as Lord Byron, Seth Rogen as Dr. Frankenstein and Will Ferrell as Frankenstein’s Monster. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Teachers The rude but smart (and underrated) ensemble comedy returns to finish out its third and final season with a new episode in which Ms. Watson (Kate Lambert) realizes she is going to have to confront her on-again, off-again lover (Tim Bagley). Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Kathryn Thomas and Katie O’Brien also star. 10 p.m. TV Land
Project Blue Book Dr. Hynek and Capt. Quinn (Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey) investigate a West Virginia case of a woman and her two children who witnessed a flying saucer crash near their farm and an alien emerge from the fiery wreckage. 10:03 p.m. History
Corporate Matt (Matt Ingebretson) tries not to develop a crush on a new colleague, and Christian (Lance Reddick) buys a news network in the season premiere of the offbeat comedy. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Molly Ringwald. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Decluttering; resolutions. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Samuel L. Jackson and M. Night Shyamalan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Samuel L. Jackson; Noomi Rapace (“Close”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.); author Bill Browder. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Roy Wood Jr. (“No One Loves You”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Mark L. Walberg (“Temptation Island”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors A woman tries to break her bad-boy addiction; Jen Widerstrom fights arm flab; a better kind of butter. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Anna Camp. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”); Brooke Thomas; Bridget Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Supermodel Emme; Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A reporter, a former police detective and a former FBI profiler weigh in on three cases in Bakersfield that may be related. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”); Giada De Laurentiis (“Winner Cake All”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show An interview with the neighbor whose video footage helped convict Chris Watts of killing his family. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Tressie McMillan Cottom. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bad Bunny, José Feliciano and Ozuna perform; José Andrés. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ted Danson; Abbi Jacobson; Ilana Glazer; Mitchell Tenpenny. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nina Dobrev; Terry Crews; Jack & Jack perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers James McAvoy; D’Arcy Carden; Janelle James; Jason McGerr performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Kings visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Lakers host the Chicago Bulls, 7:30 p.m. SPST
