Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Snowcoming' on Hallmark

College Basketball Arizona State visits USC, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN2. Also: Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 a.m. KDOC; Iowa State at Mississippi, 9 a.m. ESPN; Florida at TCU, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Ohio State at Nebraska, 9 a.m. FS1; Virginia at Notre Dame, 10 a.m. CBS; Clemson at North Carolina State, 11 a.m. KDOC; Kansas State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. ESPN; Texas at Georgia, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Marquette at Xavier, 11 a.m. FS1; West Virginia at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ESPN; Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Boston College at Wake Forest, 1 p.m. FS Prime; Portland at Pacific, 1 p.m. SportsNet; Kansas at Kentucky, 3 p.m. ESPN; Arkansas at Texas Tech, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m. ESPN; Colorado at Stanford, 5 p.m. FS1; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Pepperdine, 5 p.m. SportsNet