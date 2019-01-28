Monday's TV highlights: 'Manifest' on NBC

SERIES
Arrow The past haunts Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) in a new episode directed by cast member David Ramsey. Echo Kellum also stars with guest stars Audrey Marie Anderson, Kirk Acevedo, Kelly Hu, Liam Hall and Amy Gumenick. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Resident A nasty flu season is masking another infectious disease, and doctors struggle to diagnose and quarantine infected patients. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Bruce Greenwood star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Magnum P.I. Magnum (Jay Hernandez) is hired by a man who is slowly dying and wants to identify the person responsible for his imminent death. Amy Hill and Perdita Weeks also star with guest stars Emmanuelle Vaugier and Elijah Solis. 9 p.m. CBS
The Passage As researchers begin to test the virus on Amy (Saniyya Sidney), Brad (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) makes a deal with Sykes (Caroline Chikezie) and Richards (Vincent Piazza) to stay with her in the new episode. Jamie McShane and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Independent Lens Filmmaker Eugene Jarecki takes a music-themed road trip in Elvis Presley’s 1963 Rolls-Royce to examine the current state of the American dream the new documentary “The King.” Guests include Emmylou Harris, Dan Rather, Alec Baldwin and Van Jones. 9 p.m. KOCE
I Am the Night Inspired by actual events, this new miniseries — which got a sneak preview Sunday night after the televised SAG Awards — stars India Eisley (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) as a teenager who had been given away at birth and seeks answers with help from a disgraced reporter (Chris Pine). Jefferson Mays also stars. 9 p.m. TBS and TNT; 10:08 p.m. TNT
Manifest Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) uses her skills as a detective to find out more about Zeke (Matt Long), a hiker who disappeared for two years. Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis and J.R. Ramirez also star in this new episode of the mystery series. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore), Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) treat a woman who has autism and a delicate brain condition. Paige Spara also stars in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC
MOVIES
Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists This new documentary from Jonathan Alter, John Block and Steve McCarthy profiles of the lives and careers of New York newspaper columnists Jimmy Breslin and Pete Hamill, whose energetic yet thoughtful essays on a variety of hot-button topics over five decades now stand as a monument to a great era of print journalism. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Chris Christie; Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Monica. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Lauren Berger, Intern Queen; Brianne Howey (“The Passage”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham; Backstreet Boys perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Dulé Hill (“Lights Out: Nat ‘King’ Cole”); Meghan Markle’s maternity style. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A woman bullied for her nose reveals her new look; sex and relationship questions. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Kimmel; Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show New information on the unsolved murders of two girls who left clues behind. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Tig Notaro. (N) 10:08 p.m. TBS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shaquille O’Neal; Colin Quinn; 21 Savage performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cliff Sims, former assistant to Donald Trump; Paul Simon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eric McCormack; Danielle Macdonald; Paige Weldon. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Alan Cumming; Maia Mitchell; Cierra Ramirez; Brendan Buckley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
