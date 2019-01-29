Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.' on PBS

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019 From Atlanta, Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host this interactive one-hour special, which gives viewers a chance to vote via social media for their pick as the funniest Super Bowl commercial of all time. Among the top 10 commercials in contention are Budweiser’s “Lamb Streaker” (2006), Tide to Go’s “Talking Stain” (2008) and Hyundai’s “First Date” (2016). Also, Kevin Frazier introduces a new “Avocados From Mexico” spot. 8 p.m. CBS