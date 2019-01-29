Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.' on PBS

SERIES
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Marisa Tomei, Sheryl Sandberg and Kal Penn learn about the challenges faced by their immigrant ancestors, who came to America from Italy, Russia and India, respectively, in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Roswell, New Mexico After discovering Max’s (Nathan Parsons) secret, Liz (Jeanine Mason) runs some tests on her former classmate’s powers. Michael and Isobel (Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) try to intervene. Heather Hemmens also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA
Chopped The chefs cook game day feasts in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates immerses himself in Wild West lore on a quest to find Butch Cassidy's missing loot, tracing the iconic outlaw's footsteps through Colorado, Utah and Nevada. 9 p.m. Travel
Legend Hunter Wildlife biologist and explorer Pat Spain embarks on a search to find the Irish crown jewels, which were stolen from Dublin Castle in 1907. 10 p.m. Travel
Teachers Struggling to juggle work with the demands of being a new mom, Mrs. Adler (Kathryn Thomas) accepts a helpful offer from Ms. Cannon (Caitlin Barlow) and soon regrets its. Elsewhere, Ms. Snap (Katy Colloton) leads a troop of Wilderness Gals through the urban jungle, hoping to teach them what it means to be modern women. 10 p.m. TV Land
Many Sides of Jane Jane's mother attempts to reconnect, leaving Jane and her personalities deeply conflicted. 10 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019 From Atlanta, Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host this interactive one-hour special, which gives viewers a chance to vote via social media for their pick as the funniest Super Bowl commercial of all time. Among the top 10 commercials in contention are Budweiser’s “Lamb Streaker” (2006), Tide to Go’s “Talking Stain” (2008) and Hyundai’s “First Date” (2016). Also, Kevin Frazier introduces a new “Avocados From Mexico” spot. 8 p.m. CBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Howard Schultz; Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson; Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jenn Falik; Alejandra Ramos. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. LGBTQ rights activist Jazz Jennings (“I Am Jazz”); Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Matthew Broderick (“To Dust”); Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”); Terry Dubrow (“Botched”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Bolton performs; Carla Hall, Michael Yo, Brian Balthazar, Devyn Simone. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real A contestant competes in a ball-tossing game to win money, a luxury bag or a priceless T-shirt. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Dangerous beauty product; Meghan Markle’s beauty hack; doctors with tattoos and body piercings. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Marcia Gay Harden; Vanessa L. Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Bachelors take a lie detector test. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Courteney Cox (“9 Months With Courteney Cox”); Christina Aguilera; Lizzo performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) tells of going to Jonestown to investigate Jim Jones and getting shot. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Steven Yeun; Corey Rodrigues. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew Broderick; Maddie Ziegler; Yo Gotti; Lil Baby. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.); Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Viola Davis; Charles P. Pierce; Cypress Hill performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Regina Hall; Eugene Levy; Charlie Day. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rosie O’Donnell; Nicolle Wallace; DaniLeigh performs; Brendan Buckley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. TNT
