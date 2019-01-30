Wednesday's TV highlights: 'All American' on the CW

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds it hard to stay focused when some of his former teammates from Crenshaw show up at a college recruiting event. Also, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) struggles with the opportunities that come with being Billy Baker’s (Taye Diggs) son, while Olivia (Samantha Logan) helps Asher (Cody Christian). Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Money Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. 9 p.m. KTLA