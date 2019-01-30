Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: 'All American' on the CW

By
Jan 29, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Daniel Ezra, left, and Taye Diggs star in a new episode of "All American" on the CW. (Jesse Giddings / The CW)
SERIES

Riverdale When one of their own is targeted, the gang works together to get to the bottom of the latest mystery. K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse star in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) and his friends are recruited to the school’s baseball team in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back The team travels to Seymour, Conn., to help a family-owned restaurant on the Housatonic River that once maintained a high standard in fine dining. 8 p.m. Fox

Austin City Limits Texas singer-songwriter Willie Nelson performs a set of hits as well as music from his album “My Way” in this new episode. 8 p.m. KVCR

grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) starts to think she may have made a mistake in her career choice when she sees Luca (Luka Sabbat) wrestling with a challenging assignment for his design class. 8 p.m. Freeform

Schooled Lainey (AJ Michalka) helps C.B (Brett Dier) deal with a challenging student. Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds it hard to stay focused when some of his former teammates from Crenshaw show up at a college recruiting event. Also, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) struggles with the opportunities that come with being Billy Baker’s (Taye Diggs) son, while Olivia (Samantha Logan) helps Asher (Cody Christian). Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Money Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Modern Family In an attempt to connect with Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), Mitch and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet) get invited to an exclusive event for her favorite vlogger. 9 p.m. ABC

Vikings Season 5 of this historical action drama comes to a close with a new battle for Kattegat. Alex Hogh Andersen stars. 9 p.m. History

Project Runway All Stars The designers create high fashion inspired by zoo animals for a wild night out in this new episode. Peyton List and Joan Smalls guest judge. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Single Parents When Douglas (Brad Garrett) resolves to treat his identical twin daughters (Mia Allan, Ella Allan) as individuals, he’s surprised to discover that one of them is a math genius in this new episode. Tyler Wladis, Leighton Meester and Kimrie Lewis also star with guest star Alice Wetterlund. 9:30 p.m. ABC

The Dictator's Playbook This new episode examines the rise of Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega from severe poverty to dictator of his country for six years. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Schitt's Creek Already feeling the pinch from expenses at the motel, Johnny (Eugene Levy) faces more financial pressure caused by Moira’s (Catherine O’Hara) high-priced red carpet gown for her upcoming movie premiere. Meanwhile, Stevie (Emily Hampshire) cons David (Daniel Levy) into joining her on a road trip in this new episode. 10 p.m. POP

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee The comedy-talk show ends its season. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning James Clear; sports broadcasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rachel Brosnahan; Elyce Arons; robocall blocking technology; life-changing technology. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sunny Anderson and Andrew Zimmern on Super Bowl tailgating. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Brett Craig, Deutsch LA; Drew Manning. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”); Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”); Shayna Taylor discusses juicing. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Bill Bellamy; Sharon Carpenter, Rickey Smiley, Melissa Rivers and Heather McDonald. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias; a fertility doctor answers questions. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors An amputee has dreams of running; meditating by cleaning; Drew Barrymore’s tantrum advice. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Tim Allen; Vanessa L. Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars wants help finding a good man for his mother. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says he chooses to live in his car because it gives him the freedom to travel. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Priyanka Chopra (“Isn’t It Romantic”); Boy George and Culture Club perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Fast-food pizza; choosing the most healthful pizza on the menu; game day party snack hacks; guacamole. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Pete Holmes. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson; Luis Fonsi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Heilemann; Mark McKinnon; Alex Wagner; Max Greenfield. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Billy Crystal; Desus Nice; the Kid Mero; Emily King. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Hart; Stephen James; Phosphorescent performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Megan Mullally; Killer Mike; Claire Adam; Brendan Buckley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Basketball USC visits Washington, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Marquette at Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Virginia Tech at Miami, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Providence at Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FSN; St. John's at Creighton, 5:30 p.m. FS1; LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

