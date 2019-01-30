Wednesday's TV highlights: 'All American' on the CW

SERIES
Riverdale When one of their own is targeted, the gang works together to get to the bottom of the latest mystery. K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse star in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) and his friends are recruited to the school’s baseball team in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back The team travels to Seymour, Conn., to help a family-owned restaurant on the Housatonic River that once maintained a high standard in fine dining. 8 p.m. Fox
Austin City Limits Texas singer-songwriter Willie Nelson performs a set of hits as well as music from his album “My Way” in this new episode. 8 p.m. KVCR
grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) starts to think she may have made a mistake in her career choice when she sees Luca (Luka Sabbat) wrestling with a challenging assignment for his design class. 8 p.m. Freeform
Schooled Lainey (AJ Michalka) helps C.B (Brett Dier) deal with a challenging student. Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds it hard to stay focused when some of his former teammates from Crenshaw show up at a college recruiting event. Also, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) struggles with the opportunities that come with being Billy Baker’s (Taye Diggs) son, while Olivia (Samantha Logan) helps Asher (Cody Christian). Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Money Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family In an attempt to connect with Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), Mitch and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet) get invited to an exclusive event for her favorite vlogger. 9 p.m. ABC
Vikings Season 5 of this historical action drama comes to a close with a new battle for Kattegat. Alex Hogh Andersen stars. 9 p.m. History
Project Runway All Stars The designers create high fashion inspired by zoo animals for a wild night out in this new episode. Peyton List and Joan Smalls guest judge. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Single Parents When Douglas (Brad Garrett) resolves to treat his identical twin daughters (Mia Allan, Ella Allan) as individuals, he’s surprised to discover that one of them is a math genius in this new episode. Tyler Wladis, Leighton Meester and Kimrie Lewis also star with guest star Alice Wetterlund. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Dictator's Playbook This new episode examines the rise of Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega from severe poverty to dictator of his country for six years. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Schitt's Creek Already feeling the pinch from expenses at the motel, Johnny (Eugene Levy) faces more financial pressure caused by Moira’s (Catherine O’Hara) high-priced red carpet gown for her upcoming movie premiere. Meanwhile, Stevie (Emily Hampshire) cons David (Daniel Levy) into joining her on a road trip in this new episode. 10 p.m. POP
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee The comedy-talk show ends its season. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning James Clear; sports broadcasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rachel Brosnahan; Elyce Arons; robocall blocking technology; life-changing technology. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sunny Anderson and Andrew Zimmern on Super Bowl tailgating. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Brett Craig, Deutsch LA; Drew Manning. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”); Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”); Shayna Taylor discusses juicing. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Bill Bellamy; Sharon Carpenter, Rickey Smiley, Melissa Rivers and Heather McDonald. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias; a fertility doctor answers questions. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors An amputee has dreams of running; meditating by cleaning; Drew Barrymore’s tantrum advice. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Tim Allen; Vanessa L. Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars wants help finding a good man for his mother. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says he chooses to live in his car because it gives him the freedom to travel. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Priyanka Chopra (“Isn’t It Romantic”); Boy George and Culture Club perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Fast-food pizza; choosing the most healthful pizza on the menu; game day party snack hacks; guacamole. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Pete Holmes. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson; Luis Fonsi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Heilemann; Mark McKinnon; Alex Wagner; Max Greenfield. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Billy Crystal; Desus Nice; the Kid Mero; Emily King. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Hart; Stephen James; Phosphorescent performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Megan Mullally; Killer Mike; Claire Adam; Brendan Buckley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Basketball USC visits Washington, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Marquette at Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Virginia Tech at Miami, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Providence at Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FSN; St. John's at Creighton, 5:30 p.m. FS1; LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. ESPN2
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
