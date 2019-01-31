Thursday's TV highlights: 'Will & Grace' on NBC

Will & Grace The rebooted sitcom returns from its midseason hiatus with Will (Eric McCormack), Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) unwittingly ingesting a hallucinogenic drug. Also, Karen gives her final “performance” as Mrs. Stanley Walker, and Grace (Debra Messing) is shocked when her client (guest star Chelsea Handler) takes up with her sister (guest star Mary McCormack). 9:30 p.m. NBC