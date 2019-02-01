Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Death of a Cheerleader'on Lifetime

College Basketball UCLA at Washington, 1 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Virginia Tech at NC State, 9 a.m. KDOC; St. John's at Duke, 9 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma at West Virginia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall at Butler, 9 a.m. FS1; Georgia Tech at Florida State, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Miami at Virginia, 11 a.m. KDOC; North Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m. ESPN; Texas at Iowa State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Notre Dame at Boston College, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Providence at DePaul, 11:30 a.m. FS1; Texas Tech at Kansas, 1 p.m. CBS; Kentucky at Florida, 1 p.m. ESPN; ; San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 1 p.m. SportsNet; Massachusetts at Saint Joseph's, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Indiana at Michigan State, 3 p.m. ESPN; Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. ESPN2; George Mason at VCU, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; Tennessee at Texas A&M, 5 p.m. ESPN; Alabama at Auburn, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Loyola-Chicago at Illinois State, 7 p.m. ESPN2