Friday's TV highlights: 'Last Man Standing' on Fox

SERIES
MacGyver After a surprising introduction to the newest team member (Levy Tran), Mac and Jack (Lucas Till and George Eads) are assigned to protect a gun-sniffing dog who has a bounty on its head. 8 p.m. CBS
Fresh Off the Boat On Valentine’s Day, Jessica and Louis (Constance Wu, Randall Park) compete to give Evan (Ian Chen) the best advice on how to celebrate with his new girlfriend (Julia Garcia). Also, Eddie (Hudson Yang) is passed a love note and asks Honey (Chelsey Crisp) for help finding out who his secret admirer is. 8 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing When Chuck and Carol (Jonathan Adams, Erika Alexander) decide to renew their vows, Mike (Tim Allen) plans to officiate. Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Christoph Sanders and Molly Ephraim also star in a new hour-long double episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. Fox
Speechless JJ’s (Micah Fowler) love match with Izzy (guest star Kayla Maisonet) becomes a cage match with Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) in this new Valentines Day-themed episode. Minnie Driver, John Ross Bowie, Mason Cook and Kyla Kenedy also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Hawaii Five-0 As a dangerous hurricane hits the island the squad must protect a serial killer (Raoul Trujillo) in custody who is being hunted by an assassin in this action-filled new episode of the police drama. Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist Red and Dembe (James Spader, Hisham Tawfiq) enlist Glen’s (Clark Middleton) help in stacking the jury to help Red in his trial. Megan Boone also stars. 9 p.m. NBC
20/20 The new episode “Bundy” offers insight into serial killer Ted Bundy’s past and crimes, featuring new interviews with key players, including surviving victims and those who were instrumental in helping place him behind bars. 9 p.m. ABC
Proven Innocent In this new legal drama, an attorney (Rachelle Lefevre) released from prison after being wrongly convicted works with a dedicated team on behalf of inmates who themselves were wrongfully convicted. Riley Smith, Kelsey Grammer and Vincent Kartheiser also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Great Performances The new episode “Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine” recognizes actors, films and filmmakers whose work appeals to those with a mature state of mind. 9 p.m. KOCE
Blue Bloods While off-duty, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) encounters a gas station robbery in progress and is forced to use deadly force. Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) learns that a top officer in his department has a dark past. Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes also star. 10 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
It Stephen King’s bestselling 1986 novel about seven kids being terrorized by a shape-shifting creature stalking their hometown in Maine became one of 2017’s biggest box-office hits. Bill Skarsgard stars as Pennywise, a creepy clown, while Jaeden Lieberher plays the ringleader of the local kids. Jeremy Ray Taylor also stars. 7:40 p.m. Cinemax
Kim Possible Disney Channel’s third original movie adapted from the animated children’s series casts Sadie Stanley as the resourceful teenage heroine, with Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) playing her sidekick and best friend. 8 p.m. Disney
A Kid Like Jake Playwright Daniel Pearle adapted his own play for director Silas Howard’s 2018 drama starring Claire Danes and Jim Parsons as parents struggling to do the right thing when they notice that their 4-year-old son (Leo James Davis) seems to be struggling with gender identity. Priyanka Chopra, Ann Dowd and Octavia Spencer also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Gabe Saglie, Travelzoo; gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and coach Valorie Kondos Field, UCLA; Joe Elliott, Def Leppard; Serayah (“Empire”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Morris Chestnut (“The Enemy Within”); Trisha Yearwood performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Freddie Highmore. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Henry Winkler (“Everybody Is Somebody”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors In-flight sexual assaults; antacid-medicine facial; boy who doesn’t like salad calls 911, twice. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Alison Sweeney; Allison Miller. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A mom reaches out for help with styling her adopted African American daughter’s hair. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Rachelle Lefevre (“Proven Innocent”); the team from Bravo’s “Backyard Envy.” (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her mother is a serial child molester who molested her, her sister and her daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron (“Long Shot”); Ellen Page (“The Umbrella Academy”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show People who survived death; a counselor helps make sense of what science and medicine cannot explain. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Budget deal; claims that Justice Department officials discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office: Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Abby Phillip, CNN; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; John Bresnahan, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Real Time With Bill Maher Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D-Chicago); John Legend; Paul Begala; David Frum; civil rights activist Maya Wiley. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Frances Fisher (“Watchmen”); Dick Helton, KNX Radio; Gianno Caldwell: Fox News; Moon Hee-sang: South Korean National Assembly speaker. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin; Kim Kardashian West; Christina Tosi. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Goldblum. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Featuring Jay Williams, A'ja Wilson, Quavo, Mike Colter, Ray Allen, Dr. Oz and more. 4 p.m. ESPN
2019 NBA Rising Stars Challenge Team USA versus Team World, 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Ducks host the Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Feb. 10 - 16, 2019, in PDF format