Wednesday’s TV highlights: ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ on ABC

SERIES
Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) learns that the Farm is targeting someone in her inner circle, while Hiram and Gladys (Mark Consuelos, Gina Gershon) become too much for Veronica (Camila Mendes) to handle in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
American Idol Singers from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Louisville, Ky., and Los Angeles audition in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Ramsay and his team transform two Los Angeles restaurants in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
grown-ish Zoey deals with academic repercussions from the choices she made and wants to prevent Dre and Pops (Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne) from attending parents weekend in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Real Housewives of New York City The drama-filled unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo
Project Runway All Stars Guest judges Cynthia Erivo (“The Color Purple”) and Lebanese fashion designer Reem Acra join Alyssa Milano, Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman in a new episode with an extreme weather theme. 9 p.m. Lifetime
The Magicians Kady (Jade Tailor) goes to the flea market in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy
The World’s Best The winners of the solo, variety and group musical categories are revealed. 9 p.m. CBS
Whiskey Cavalier Will (Scott Foley) must seduce the widow of a shipping tycoon to gain access to a list of criminal clients, but Frankie (Lauren Cohan) doubts his ability in this new episode of the lighthearted action series. Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams and Vir Das also star. 10 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former astronaut Peggy Whitson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Brie Larson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Veterinarian Kwame Stewart, American Humane Hollywood; Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”); Barbara Eden. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ricki Lake. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Colin Quinn (“Red State Blue State”); Lisa Lillien (“Hungry Girl Simply 6”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A mother’s foot pain is cancer; fingernail transformation; ginger oil for joint pain and inflammation. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk J.K. Simmons. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Scott Foley (“Whiskey Cavalier”); Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her ex is a narcissist who controls everything in her and their teen daughters’ lives. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Microwave popcorn is dangerous; Busy Philipps; leftover makeovers. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Possible Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s relationship with Putin. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ron Funches; Rachel Feinstein. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Willie Geist; Phoebe Waller-Bridge. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Chris Pratt; Gemma Chan; David Gray performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; Samuel L. Jackson; Jonas Brothers. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Basketball Marquette at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m. FS1; LSU at Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown at DePaul, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Oklahoma State at Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech at NC State, 6 p.m. FS Prime; Oregon at Washington State, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers at the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 3 - 9, 2019, in PDF format