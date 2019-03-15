Friday's TV highlights: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ on the CW

Dynasty Fallon and Sam (Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente) take a secret flight to Paris to explore what really is behind a distressing phone call, while Blake (Grant Show) demands justice in the aftermath of a disturbing crime in this new episode of the prime-time soap. Nicollette Sheridan, Alan Dale, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke and Ana Brenda Contreras also star. 8 p.m. KTLA