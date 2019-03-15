Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: ‘Ransom’ on CBS

SERIES
Riviera The family is questioned by police after the gala while Delormes’ (Amr Waked) investigation retrieves something vital from the wreckage of the yacht. Julia Stiles, Lena Olin and Adrian Lester star in this new episode. 7 p.m. Ovation
Trading Spaces Designers Kahi Lee and Carter Oosterhouse work with carpenters Joanie Sprague and Brett Tutor in redecorating two rooms inspired by the 1950s and 1970s in the season premiere. Paige Davis hosts. 8 p.m. TLC
Ransom A kidnapper (Steven Yaffee) who Eric (Luke Roberts) allowed to go free returns and threatens to harm a child (Jaiden Cannatelli) in a new episode of the crime drama. Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Polar Bear Family and Me When Gordon Buchanan and the team return to Svalbard in September, after being away for six weeks, they don’t even know if Lyra and her cub are still alive in this new episode of the documentary miniseries. 9 p.m. BBC America
While You Were Out In the premiere of this new home decorating series, two best friends get help creating two college football-themed rooms for their unsuspecting husbands. The cast of designers and carpenters includes Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson, Frank Bielec, Hildi Santo Tomas, Kahi Lee, Sabrina Soto, Ty Pennington, Vern Yip, Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, David Visentin, Hilary Farr, Karen E Laine, Mina Starsiak, Nicole Curtis and Vanilla Ice, Eric Griffin and Jordan Thompson. 9 p.m. HGTV and TLC
SPECIALS
One Night for One Drop: Imagined by Cirque du Soleil Main character Everyman goes on a journey of enlightenment, illustrating the evolution of man in this new special. 8 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
Flip That Romance At an auction to buy half a duplex she plans to flip, a woman (Julie Gonzalo) realizes she is bidding against her ex (Tyler Hynes). Their breakup had been sparked by a stressful flip they were working on together, in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Mommy Group Murder A new mother suffering from postpartum depression joins a support group, but when the husband of a member is found dead, she becomes convinced another mom is responsible and sets out to discover the truth before her own family is in jeopardy. Leah Pipes, Helena Mattsson and Ryan Carnes star in this 2019 TV-thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). New Zealand mosque attacks Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). Panel: Rep. Jim Banks(R-Ind.); Karen Finney ; Mia Love; Waleed Shahid. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Author Delia Owens (“Where the Crawdads Sing”); cast members of “Veep,” including Julia Louis Dreyfus.(N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Ian Bremmer; David Miliband; Anne-Marie Slaughter. Anthony Maras and Dev Patel (“Hotel Mumbai”). Jared Cohen. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) (From Iowa). Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; Arthur Brooks, the Washington Post; Jose Diaz-Balart; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (R-South Bend, In.). Entrepreneur and philanthropist Thomas Denny Sanford. Panel: Karl Rove; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Katie Pavlich; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Internet radicalization: Andy Parker, father of murdered TV anchor Alison Parker. President Trump's threats: Dan Rather; Katie Rogers, the New York Times; Nayyera Haq; Will former Fox staffer (Diana Falzone) tell Congress what details about Fox's coverage: Attorney Nancy Erika Smith. Controversies causing advertising headaches for Fox News: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Beverly Hallberg; Capri Cafaro; Mollie Hemingway; Buck Sexton; Jessica Tarlov; Carley Shimkus; Sara Fischer, Axios Media Reporter. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Steve Case; American officials claims of being attacked in China and Cuba; Monaco and its prince. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Basketball America East Tournament: Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont, 8 a.m. ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament, First Semifinal: Teams TBA, 10 a.m. CBS; SEC Tournament, First Semifinal: Teams TBA, 10 a.m. ESPN; MEAC Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 10 a.m. ESPN2; SEC Tournament, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA, NoonESPN; AAC Tournament, First Semifinal: Teams TBA, NoonESPN2; Big Ten Tournament, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA, 12:30 p.m. CBS; AAC Tournament, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Mountain West Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 3 p.m. CBS; Big 12 Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 3 p.m. ESPN; Big East Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 3:30 p.m. Fox; MAC Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; ACC Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 5:30 p.m. ESPN; Southland Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2; Pac-12 Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; Big West Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 9 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Kings host the Florida Panthers, 1 p.m. FSN
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5:30 p.m. ABC
MLS Soccer Minnesota United FC visits LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 17 - 23, 2019, in PDF format