Wednesday's TV Highlights: ‘bublé’ on NBC

The Voice This new episode, marking the transition from auditions to the battle rounds, recaps the season so far with clips and highlights. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale As rehearsals begin for the school’s production of “Heathers: The Musical,” one of its stars (Madelaine Petsch) channels her real-life inner queen bee. Also, Betty (Lili Reinhart) is irritated by Evelyn (guest star Zoe de Grand’Maison) inserting herself into both the show and Betty’s social circle. Camila Mendes and K.J. Apa also star. 8 p.m. CW
The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) is thrilled when he gets to design his own video game for school. Also, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is worried about Pops’ (George Segal) gambling. 8 p.m. ABC
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists The college community of Beacon Heights is rocked by a homicide in the premiere of this spinoff series. Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish from the original series “Pretty Little Liars” return to their roles in a large ensemble cast that also includes Kelly Rutherford, Sofia Carson, Sydney Park and Hayley Erin. 8 p.m. Freeform
Schooled C.B. (Brett Dier) and the members of the school’s “Star Wars” club invite Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) to join them at the premiere of “The Phantom Menace.” AJ Michalka, Greg Proops and Tim Meadows also star, with guest star Rachel Crow. 8:30 p.m. ABC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) suffers a devastating setback, while Billy (Taye Diggs) focuses on the championship game in the season finale of the drama. 9 p.m. CW
SEAL Team The team joins forces with the Congolese army as they undertake a joint covert mission to capture the head of a rebel militia group. David Boreanaz, Kerri Medders, Toni Trucks and A.J. Buckley star, with guest stars Roger Davies and Joe Flanigan. 10 p.m. CBS
Deadly Class Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie and Liam James star in the season finale. 10 p.m. Syfy
John Hickenlooper: A CNN Presidential Town Hall The former Democratic governor of Colorado takes questions at a town hall held in Atlanta. Dana Bash hosts. 7 p.m. CNN
bublé! This new performance special features crooner Michael Bublé backed by a 36-piece band. Cécile McLorin Salvant guest stars. 10 p.m. NBC
The Miseducation of Cameron Post Director and co-writer Desiree Akhavan cast Chloë Grace Moretz in the title role of this acclaimed 2018 adaptation of a novel by Emily M. Danforth, about the harrowing experiences of a teenager shipped off to a gay conversion therapy center by her aunt (Kerry Butler), a staunch religious fundamentalist. John Gallagher Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Sasha Lane and Forrest Goodluck also star. 9:45 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning Alexis Ohanian, Reddit. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dean Lewis performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish; Jordan Davis performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Lauren Beggar (“Get It Together”); Marlon Wayans; Shane West (“Gotham”); Sima Cohen. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Lopez; Morris Chestnut; Colin Jost. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Producer Will Packer; Venus Taylor. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Katie Couric. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Talk Danny DeVito. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Bridget Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Ben Shapiro (“The Right Side of History”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Store-bought guacamole; jarred salsa; the ultimate spring brunch; Daphne Oz. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 11:30 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Comic John Mulaney. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Armie Hammer; Jemaine Clement; Schoolboy Q. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Giamatti; Doug Jones; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Rob Lowe; Joey King; Catfish and the Bottlemen performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Boreanaz; Cam Newton; Daddy Yankee performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Schumer; Natalie Morales; PUP performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Pablo Schreiber; Robert DeLong performs; Madeline Brewer. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
