Wednesday's TV Highlights: ‘bublé’ on NBC

By
Mar 19, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'bublé' on NBC
Crooner Michael Bublé is featured in the new musical special "bublé" on NBC. (Chris Haston / NBC)

SERIES

The Voice This new episode, marking the transition from auditions to the battle rounds, recaps the season so far with clips and highlights. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale As rehearsals begin for the school’s production of “Heathers: The Musical,” one of its stars (Madelaine Petsch) channels her real-life inner queen bee. Also, Betty (Lili Reinhart) is irritated by Evelyn (guest star Zoe de Grand’Maison) inserting herself into both the show and Betty’s social circle. Camila Mendes and K.J. Apa also star. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) is thrilled when he gets to design his own video game for school. Also, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is worried about Pops’ (George Segal) gambling. 8 p.m. ABC

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists The college community of Beacon Heights is rocked by a homicide in the premiere of this spinoff series. Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish from the original series “Pretty Little Liars” return to their roles in a large ensemble cast that also includes Kelly Rutherford, Sofia Carson, Sydney Park and Hayley Erin. 8 p.m. Freeform

Schooled C.B. (Brett Dier) and the members of the school’s “Star Wars” club invite Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) to join them at the premiere of “The Phantom Menace.” AJ Michalka, Greg Proops and Tim Meadows also star, with guest star Rachel Crow. 8:30 p.m. ABC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) suffers a devastating setback, while Billy (Taye Diggs) focuses on the championship game in the season finale of the drama. 9 p.m. CW

SEAL Team The team joins forces with the Congolese army as they undertake a joint covert mission to capture the head of a rebel militia group. David Boreanaz, Kerri Medders, Toni Trucks and A.J. Buckley star, with guest stars Roger Davies and Joe Flanigan. 10 p.m. CBS

Deadly Class Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie and Liam James star in the season finale. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

John Hickenlooper: A CNN Presidential Town Hall The former Democratic governor of Colorado takes questions at a town hall held in Atlanta. Dana Bash hosts. 7 p.m. CNN

bublé! This new performance special features crooner Michael Bublé backed by a 36-piece band. Cécile McLorin Salvant guest stars. 10 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

The Miseducation of Cameron Post Director and co-writer Desiree Akhavan cast Chloë Grace Moretz in the title role of this acclaimed 2018 adaptation of a novel by Emily M. Danforth, about the harrowing experiences of a teenager shipped off to a gay conversion therapy center by her aunt (Kerry Butler), a staunch religious fundamentalist. John Gallagher Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Sasha Lane and Forrest Goodluck also star. 9:45 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Alexis Ohanian, Reddit. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dean Lewis performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish; Jordan Davis performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Lauren Beggar (“Get It Together”); Marlon Wayans; Shane West (“Gotham”); Sima Cohen. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Lopez; Morris Chestnut; Colin Jost. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Producer Will Packer; Venus Taylor. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Katie Couric. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Talk Danny DeVito. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Bridget Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Ben Shapiro (“The Right Side of History”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Store-bought guacamole; jarred salsa; the ultimate spring brunch; Daphne Oz. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 11:30 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Comic John Mulaney. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Armie Hammer; Jemaine Clement; Schoolboy Q. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Giamatti; Doug Jones; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Rob Lowe; Joey King; Catfish and the Bottlemen performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden David Boreanaz; Cam Newton; Daddy Yankee performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Schumer; Natalie Morales; PUP performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Pablo Schreiber; Robert DeLong performs; Madeline Brewer. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

