Saturday’s TV Highlights and weekend talk shows

Riviera Georgina (Julia Stiles) must join forces with an unlikely ally when she receives a threat from a stranger. Iwan Rheon also stars. 7 p.m. Ovation
Ransom When a death row inmate gets a “ransom” letter offering him exonerating evidence for $500,000, the team has 48 hours to verify that the information is real. Luke Roberts, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Saturday Night Live Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) hosts with musical guest Tame Impala. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
The Last O.G. Tracy Morgan’s sitcom returns for a new season next Tuesday, but fans can get a sneak peek tonight. Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland also star. 8:30 p.m. TBS
Great Bear Stakeout Bears converge for a salmon run in Alaska in this new episode of the wildlife documentary series. 9 p.m. BBC America
A Brush With Love Arielle Kebbel (“Midnight, Texas”) stars as a single mom who becomes so obsessed with her work as an artist that she nearly doesn’t notice that two guys (Nick Bateman, Matthew James Dowden) are each taking a romantic interest in her in this new made-for-TV romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Amanda Seyfried stars in this 2018 sequel. With Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth and Cher. 8 p.m. HBO
The Killer Next Door Widowed by a car crash, a mother (Andrea Bogart) moves across the country with her son (Nicholas Borne) and strengthens the bond she feels with her sister-in-law (Hannah Barefoot), the twin of her late husband. John-Michael Carlton also stars in this 2019 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Venom Tom Hardy stars as a journalist who gains superhero powers after being bound to an alien symbiote whose species intends to invade Earth. Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Reid Scott also star in this 2018 superhero adventure. 8 p.m. Starz
Tigerland Filmmaker Ross Kauffman (“Born Into Brothels: Calcutta’s Red Light Kids”) directed this 2019 documentary, which chronicles how two remarkable individuals separated by half a century dedicated their lives to prevent tigers from becoming extinct in Russia and India. 9 p.m. Discovery
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper The Mueller report; healthcare; border security: acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. The Mueller report; 2020 elections: Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). Panel: Rick Santorum; Abdul El-Sayed; Karen Finney; author Amanda Carpenter (“Gaslighting America: Why We Love It When Trump Lies to Us”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Dan Giusti; Jordan Peele; engineers use biomimicry to design products; Bill Hader; Amor Towles. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Venezuela: U.S. Special Envoy to Venezuela Elliott Abrams. The Russian reaction to the Barr Letter/Mueller Report: Andrey Kortunov, Russian International Affairs Council. Presidential powers: Susan Low Bloch; John Yoo. Israel; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s prospects in Israel’s elections: Peter Beinar; Einat Wilf. (N) 7 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Panel: Ed O’Keefe; Jamal Simmons, Hill.TV; Caitlin Huey-Burns. Panel: Jamelle Bouie, the New York Times; Jonah Goldberg, National Review; Anna Palmer, Politico; Kelsey Snell, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Presidential candidate former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.). Panel: Cornell Belcher; Hallie Jackson; Rich Lowry, National Review; Peggy Noonan. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Co-author David Bossie (“Trump’s Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency”). Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.); Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn). Panel: Guy Benson; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Josh Holmes; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Inside the media strategy for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg: Lis Smith, Buttigieg advisor. Coverage, the Barr letter; Trump’s attacks against the press; coverage, the Mueller probe: Elaina Plott, the Atlantic; Jane Coaston, Vox; Farhad Manjoo, the New York Times; Alice Stewart. Coverage of President Trump’s remarks: Susan Glasser. Trump administration restrictions on press briefings: Barbara Starr. Facebook vows to ban white nationalism from its platform: Taylor Lorenz, the Atlantic. The Knight Foundation's next investment: Alberto Ibargüen, Knight Foundation. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Donald Trump Jr.; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Ben Shapiro, Dailywire.com. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes A couple who lost their daughter in a mass shooting devote their lives to helping survivors. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament NC State versus Iowa, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; South Carolina versus Baylor, 11 a.m. ESPN; Texas A&M versus Notre Dame, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Missouri State versus Stanford, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6 p.m. KCOP and the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6 p.m. SNLA. Also, the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals, 10 a.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. FS1; the San Francisco Giants visit the San Diego Padres, 5:30 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Cleveland Cavaliers, 12:30 p.m. FSPrime
2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Regional Finals: 3 p.m. TBS; 5:30 p.m. TBS
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Kings host the Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
