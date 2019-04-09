Advertisement

What's on TV Tuesday: 'Splitting Up Together' on ABC

By
Apr 08, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Guest star Ron Perlman, left, Sander Thomas and Oliver Hudson in the season finale of "Splitting Up Together" on ABC. (Kelsey McNeal / ABC)

SERIES

NCIS Following an active shooter lockdown at a naval hospital, the team searches for a suspect who fled the scene. Sloane (Maria Bello) learns that someone she knows is a key witness in the case. Mark Harmon and David McCallum also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The duet battles continue. 8 p.m. NBC

American Housewife When Katie (Katy Mixon) forgets Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) birthday, she tries to make up for it by throwing together a last-minute dinner party. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef The junior chefs must try to prepare a restaurant-quality duck in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. learns about his own DNA story in the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Bold Type Jane, Kat and Sutton (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy) all face repercussions from decisions they’ve made as the drama returns for a second season, set in New York and picking up after the first season’s finale in Paris. Sam Page, Matt Ward and Stephen Conrad Moore also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Code Dana Delany (“China Beach”) returns to series television in this new military courtroom drama set in the Judge Advocate General (J.A.G.) office of the U.S. Marines. In the premiere a prosecutor (Luke Mitchell, “Blindspot”) and a lead defense attorney (Anna Wood, “Reckless”) are assigned to the case of a soldier charged with murdering his commanding officer. Ato Essandoh (“Chicago Med”) and Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Village Katie (Grace Van Dien) faces key pregnancy decisions while tracking down an art thief. Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Moran Atias also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico Most of Roswell is getting ready for the reopening gala of the UFO Emporium, but Liz (Jeanine Mason) and her friends are on a collision course with a formidable and unlikely enemy. Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Heather Hemmens and Karan Oberoi also star. 9 p.m. CW

Reconstruction: America After the Civil War Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores a turbulent era he calls “one of the most overlooked, misunderstood and misrepresented (chapters) in American history” in this two-part, four-hour documentary which concludes next Tuesday night. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Deadliest Catch The original dangerous profession series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Discovery

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman Host Morgan Freeman learns about different religious laws around the world. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Splitting Up Together Milo (Sander Thomas) complains that Grandparents Day is coming up at school but doesn’t feel Henry (Geoff Pierson) is interesting enough to participate, so Lena (Jenna Fischer) and the kids urge Martin (Oliver Hudson) to reconnect with his long-estranged father (guest star Ron Perlman) in the season finale of the fractured-family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Fosse/Verdon This new eight-part miniseries takes an in-depth look at the romantic and creative partnership between choreographer/director Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). Kelli Barrett, Norbert Leo Butz, Aya Cash and Nate Corddry also star. 10 p.m. FX

The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) finds part-time work in the cafeteria of the kids’ school, which makes him more determined than ever to make it as a chef. Allen Maldonado also stars. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Kirsten Gillibrand: CNN Presidential Town Hall Presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) takes questions at a town hall in Washington, D.C. Erin Burnett hosts. 7 p.m. CNN

Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story This new special focuses on the newest addition to the royal family in the months leading up to the birth. 8 p.m. TLC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Michael C. Reichert; Luke Mitchell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Chelsea Handler; Marion Ross; Amirah Kassem. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America David Harbour; Abby Wambach; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Marsai Martin (“Little”); Joe Gorga (“Real Housewives of New Jersey”); Kate Del Castillo (“Bad Boys III”); (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”); Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Chelsea Handler; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Sasha Banks, WWE. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Strahan & Sara Diane von Furstenberg; Marsai Martin; Lori Gottlieb; Tory Johnson. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Dionne Warwick performs; Matthew Gray Gubler; Chris Wragge. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Robin Thicke performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A millionaire says her son wants her dead; Oprah Winfrey (“The Path Made Clear”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Hemsworth (“Avengers: Endgame”); Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Parents of a child who died of shaken-baby syndrome; a whistle-blower brings down a sociopath cop. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Olympic gold medalist and author Abby Wambach. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Patton Oswalt. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chelsea Handler; Justin Hartley; Brooks & Dunn; Midland; Bernard Purdie; Chuck Rainey. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michelle Williams; Emily Bazelon; Oscar the Grouch. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”); Danai Gurira; Backstreet Boys. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Zoe Saldana; Jason Clarke; Kenny DeForest. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Timothy Olyphant; designer Diane Von Furstenberg. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Jemele Hill; Nikki Lane performs; Jason Mitchell. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox, 11 a.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. SNLA; the New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels, 7 p.m. FSN

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. TNT; Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SPST

