What's on TV Tuesday: 'Splitting Up Together' on ABC

NCIS Following an active shooter lockdown at a naval hospital, the team searches for a suspect who fled the scene. Sloane (Maria Bello) learns that someone she knows is a key witness in the case. Mark Harmon and David McCallum also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The duet battles continue. 8 p.m. NBC
American Housewife When Katie (Katy Mixon) forgets Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) birthday, she tries to make up for it by throwing together a last-minute dinner party. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef The junior chefs must try to prepare a restaurant-quality duck in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. learns about his own DNA story in the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Bold Type Jane, Kat and Sutton (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy) all face repercussions from decisions they’ve made as the drama returns for a second season, set in New York and picking up after the first season’s finale in Paris. Sam Page, Matt Ward and Stephen Conrad Moore also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Code Dana Delany (“China Beach”) returns to series television in this new military courtroom drama set in the Judge Advocate General (J.A.G.) office of the U.S. Marines. In the premiere a prosecutor (Luke Mitchell, “Blindspot”) and a lead defense attorney (Anna Wood, “Reckless”) are assigned to the case of a soldier charged with murdering his commanding officer. Ato Essandoh (“Chicago Med”) and Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Village Katie (Grace Van Dien) faces key pregnancy decisions while tracking down an art thief. Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Moran Atias also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Most of Roswell is getting ready for the reopening gala of the UFO Emporium, but Liz (Jeanine Mason) and her friends are on a collision course with a formidable and unlikely enemy. Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Heather Hemmens and Karan Oberoi also star. 9 p.m. CW
Reconstruction: America After the Civil War Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores a turbulent era he calls “one of the most overlooked, misunderstood and misrepresented (chapters) in American history” in this two-part, four-hour documentary which concludes next Tuesday night. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Deadliest Catch The original dangerous profession series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Discovery
The Story of God With Morgan Freeman Host Morgan Freeman learns about different religious laws around the world. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Splitting Up Together Milo (Sander Thomas) complains that Grandparents Day is coming up at school but doesn’t feel Henry (Geoff Pierson) is interesting enough to participate, so Lena (Jenna Fischer) and the kids urge Martin (Oliver Hudson) to reconnect with his long-estranged father (guest star Ron Perlman) in the season finale of the fractured-family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Fosse/Verdon This new eight-part miniseries takes an in-depth look at the romantic and creative partnership between choreographer/director Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). Kelli Barrett, Norbert Leo Butz, Aya Cash and Nate Corddry also star. 10 p.m. FX
The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) finds part-time work in the cafeteria of the kids’ school, which makes him more determined than ever to make it as a chef. Allen Maldonado also stars. 10:30 p.m. TBS
Kirsten Gillibrand: CNN Presidential Town Hall Presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) takes questions at a town hall in Washington, D.C. Erin Burnett hosts. 7 p.m. CNN
Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story This new special focuses on the newest addition to the royal family in the months leading up to the birth. 8 p.m. TLC
CBS This Morning Author Michael C. Reichert; Luke Mitchell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chelsea Handler; Marion Ross; Amirah Kassem. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America David Harbour; Abby Wambach; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Marsai Martin (“Little”); Joe Gorga (“Real Housewives of New Jersey”); Kate Del Castillo (“Bad Boys III”); (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”); Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Chelsea Handler; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Sasha Banks, WWE. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Strahan & Sara Diane von Furstenberg; Marsai Martin; Lori Gottlieb; Tory Johnson. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Dionne Warwick performs; Matthew Gray Gubler; Chris Wragge. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Robin Thicke performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A millionaire says her son wants her dead; Oprah Winfrey (“The Path Made Clear”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Hemsworth (“Avengers: Endgame”); Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Parents of a child who died of shaken-baby syndrome; a whistle-blower brings down a sociopath cop. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Olympic gold medalist and author Abby Wambach. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Patton Oswalt. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chelsea Handler; Justin Hartley; Brooks & Dunn; Midland; Bernard Purdie; Chuck Rainey. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michelle Williams; Emily Bazelon; Oscar the Grouch. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”); Danai Gurira; Backstreet Boys. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Zoe Saldana; Jason Clarke; Kenny DeForest. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Timothy Olyphant; designer Diane Von Furstenberg. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jemele Hill; Nikki Lane performs; Jason Mitchell. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Baseball The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox, 11 a.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. SNLA; the New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels, 7 p.m. FSN
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. TNT; Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SPST
