What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Fix’ on ABC

Frontline “Marcos Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” a new documentary from filmmaker David Sutherland (“The Farmer’s Wife”), examines the state of the U.S. immigration system through the prism of a family whose lives have been devastated by current policies. Elizabeth Perez, a decorated U.S. Marine living in Cleveland, is fighting a desperate battle to reunite her family since the deportation of her undocumented husband, who is alone in Mexico, struggling with depression. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS