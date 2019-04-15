Advertisement

What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Fix’ on ABC

Apr 14, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Robin Tunney in a new episode of "The Fix" on ABC. (Richard Cartwright / ABC)
SERIES

The Neighborhood After a curmudgeonly neighbor who had few fans in the community dies, Gemma and Dave (Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield) step up to host a memorial and Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) learns something unexpected about himself. 8 p.m. CBS

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow When Mona (Ramona Young) discovers that her favorite author might be at the epicenter of a magical alert, she, Sara, Charlie and Zari (Caity Lotz, Anjli Mohindra and Tala Ashe) land in 1809. 8 p.m. CW

American Idol The seven contestants with the most votes take their spots in the top 10, while the other seven remaining contestants sing to impress the judges. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Devon (Manish Dayal) is concerned when a mother’s complaints go unaddressed after her delivery, and he pushes Bell (Bruce Greenwood) to take drastic measures. 8 p.m. Fox

Shadowhunters A demon outbreak hits New York on Halloween, and the Institute staff springs into action in this new episode. Dominic Sherwood, Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. star. 8 p.m. Freeform

Hostile Planet In “Oceans: Storms of Change,” the first of two new episodes of the nature documentary series, camera crews battle wind, rain and other hardships to capture breathtaking footage. 8 p.m. National Geographic. “Grasslands” follows at 9.

The Code A Marine is charged with abandoning his post during combat, which resulted in the deaths of three soldiers, in this new episode. Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh and Phillipa Soo star. 9 p.m. CBS

Arrow Accused of murder, Laurel (Katie Cassidy) teams up with Shadow Thief (guest star Carmel Amit), a shady old acquaintance, to launch a crime spree in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

9-1-1 A systemwide power outage cripples the emergency response operation in a new episode. Rockmond Dunba and Peter Krause star. 9 p.m. Fox

Frontline “Marcos Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” a new documentary from filmmaker David Sutherland (“The Farmer’s Wife”), examines the state of the U.S. immigration system through the prism of a family whose lives have been devastated by current policies. Elizabeth Perez, a decorated U.S. Marine living in Cleveland, is fighting a desperate battle to reunite her family since the deportation of her undocumented husband, who is alone in Mexico, struggling with depression. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Bull Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) enlists Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) help in the assault trial of her former FBI mentor, now a bounty hunter who kidnapped the wrong person on his first assignment. 10 p.m. CBS

The Enemy Within Flashbacks reveal the events that led Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) to betray her country and the investigation that put her on a collision course with Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) in this new episode of the espionage thriller. 10 p.m. NBC

The Fix The district attorney’s office makes everyone take a lie detector test in an effort to find the mole feeding information to Ezra Wolf (Scott Cohen). Robin Tunney, Merrin Dungey, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Taylor Kalupa and Mouzam Makkar star. 10 p.m. ABC

Duff Takes the Cake In this new series, “Ace of Cakes” star Duff Goldman and his team deliver dazzling bakery delights to deserving people. In the premiere, cakes are delivered to kids who survived the Northern California wildfires. 10 p.m. Food Network

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author David Brooks. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jeff Garlin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”); Darren Franich, Entertainment Weekly; Sean Astin (“Malibu Rescue”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ed Helms (“Penguins”); Ato Essandoh (“The Code”); Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Real Lil Yachty (“How High 2”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors CBD investigation; the pros and cons of subscription prescriptions; bacteria beauty blender. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Brittany Snow; Pat Harvey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman is haunted by the murders of her two eldest sons and four other people. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bill Hader (“Barry”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Women who had 60- and 70-pound fibroids and didn’t know it; hair products and fibroids. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The Family Story Project. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Taylor Schilling. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cher performs; a performance from “The Cher Show.” (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Molly Shannon; Gary Cole; Paul Simon performs; Trevor Noah. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Minghella; Sean Paul and J Balvin perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracy Morgan; Willie Geist; Ingrid Andress performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The New York Mets visits the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visits the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds, 7 p.m. ESPN (subject to blackout) and SNLA

NHL Hockey Playoffs: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, 4 p.m. CNBC; Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. NBCSP; Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP; Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. CNBC

NBA Basketball Playoffs: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime and TNT

