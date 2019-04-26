What's on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: 'Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case'

SERIES
Ransom When a disgraced negotiator impersonates Eric (Luke Roberts), the team races to recover a kidnapped hotel owner and the ransom money. Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Son Pierce Brosnan returns to finish the saga of iconic “First Son of Texas” Eli McCullough as this adaptation of Philipp Meyer’s novel opens its second and final season. Jacob Lofland also stars a young Eli. 9 and 10:05 p.m. AMC
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine tries to turn around Filomena’s Italian Kitchen and Market in Costa Mesa, a place that is struggling despite a clean kitchen, organized dining room and allegedly good food. 9 p.m. Food Network. A highlights episode follows at 10 p.m.
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee This new hour-long episode titled “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2,” brings together journalists, members of the media, and all those who are committed to reaffirming the First Amendment. 10 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Expect a far more sober tone to this year’s evening gathering to celebrate the First Amendment and the professional journalists who cover the White House. This year’s keynote speech will be delivered by historian Ron Chernow. Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota host. 4 p.m. CNN and 6:30 p.m. CSPAN
2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony The Class of 2019 is inducted in this three-hour special taped in New York in late March. Among the honorees are the British group the Cure, inducted by Trent Reznor; Def Leppard, inducted by Brian May of Queen; Janet Jackson, inducted by Janelle Monáe; Stevie Nicks, inducted by Harry Styles; Radiohead, inducted by David Byrne; Roxy Music, inducted by Duran Duran bandmates Simon Le Bon and John Taylor; and the Zombies, inducted by Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles. 8 p.m. HBO
Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case Elizabeth Smart, a kidnapping victim herself, hosts this 90-minute special that revisits the October 2018 kidnapping of Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl taken from her home by Jake Patterson after he murdered Closs’ parents in front of her. Smart also interviews a panel of other women who survived similar attacks. 8 and 9:33 p.m. Lifetime
MOVIES
The Darkest Minds Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”), Harris Dickinson (“Trust”), Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”) and Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”) head the ensemble cast of Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s 2018 adaptation of Alexandra Bracken’s young adult novel about teenagers forced to go on the run from the government after they develop superpowers in the wake of a plague that kills 90% of other American children. 6:15 p.m. HBO
White Boy Rick Set in 1980s-era Detroit at the height of a national crack epidemic and based on a true story, Yann Demange’s 2018 biographical crime drama stars Richie Merritt as 14-year-old Richard Wershe Jr., who became the youngest FBI informant ever when he went undercover in the bureau’s war on drugs. Matthew McConaughey, Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Tyree Henry, Rory Cochrane and Piper Laurie also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Love Takes Flight As the single mother of a 5-year-old daughter with an insulin disorder, a hospital administrator (Nikki DeLoach) meets an EMS pilot (Jeff Hephner) in this new romantic drama. 9 p.m. Hallmark
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Economy, Investigations: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president. 2020 elections; the Mueller report: Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). Panel: Andrew Gillum; Mia Love; David Urban; Kirsten Powers.(N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Frida Kahlo exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. A true crime manuscript by Harper Lee. Bryan Cranston (Broadway's “Network”). Joan Collins. Taylor Mac (“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”). (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Terror in Sri Lanka; Islamic State: John Miller. Lessons from the 2008 financial crisis: Ben Bernanke; Hank Paulson; Timothy Geithner. Vice presidents who suddenly became president: Author Jared Cohen (“Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.). Brad Parscale, campaign manager for President Trump's reelection (taped April 9). Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Panel: Lanhee Chen; Jamal Simmons, Hill.TV; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report; Mark Landler, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Musician turned spy-tech developer Paul Reed Smith, PRS Guitars. Panel: Karl Rove; Donna Brazile; Jason Chaffetz; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Trump focuses on rallies and Sean Hannity's show; White House Correspondents Assn. dinner: Elaina Plott, the Atlantic; Amanda Carpenter; Karen Finney; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. President Trump's misleading statements: Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post. Journalists in dangerous situations: Randall Lane, One Free Press Coalition. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
SPORTS
Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the Houston Astros, 1 p.m. FS1; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Kansas City Royals, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6 p.m. CW and SportsNet LA
NHL Hockey Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, Noon NBC; Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBC
NBA Basketball Playoffs: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the San Antonio Spurs visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 28 - May 4, 2019, in PDF format