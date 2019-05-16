What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Klepper’ on Comedy Central

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory The smart, popular comedy ends its 12-season run with a one-hour finale. Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik star. A half-hour retrospective special airs later this evening (see below). 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Amy and Dina (America Ferrera, Lauren Ash) visit Cloud 9 corporate offices to fix problems caused by Sandra’s (Kaliko Kauahi) misguided activism, while Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to sabotage an employee meeting as the workplace comedy ends its season with two new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
iZombie While investigating the deaths of Seattle’s top dance pair, Liv and Ravi (Rose McIver, Rahul Kohli) go undercover as dance partners in this new episode. Malcolm Goodwin also stars. 8 p.m. CW
Grey’s Anatomy A blanket of thick fog covers Seattle in the season finale of the medical drama. Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Jake Borelli and Alex Landi star, with guest star Christian Ganiere. 8 p.m. ABC
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger When Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) is thrust into a dangerous situation, Tandy and Evita (Olivia Holt, Noelle Renee Bercy) go to extreme lengths to ensure his safety in a new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Charles (Andy Samberg, Joe Lo Truglio) investigate a serial killer while Holt (Andre Braugher) continues to spar with his rival (Phil Reeves), and Terry (Terry Crews) gets the results of his exam in the first of two new episodes of the police comedy. The season finale follows. Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
In the Dark While hanging out with Max (Casey Deidrick) in his food truck, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) hears a familiar voice outside screaming. Rich Sommer and Calle Walton also star. 9 p.m. CW
Project Runway The seven designers still in competition use their talents to draw attention to a social cause that’s important to them. 9 p.m. Bravo
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) invites his entire school to a party to await the Nobel Prize announcements in the season finale of the prequel to “The Big Bang Theory.” Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts and Wallace Shawn also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Station 19 The team heads to Los Angeles, where they will join other firefighters battling a deadly wildfire burning out of control in the season finale. Jason George, Jaina Lee Ortiz and Boris Kodjoe star with guest star Patrick Duffy. 9 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. Debbie Allen reprises her recurring guest role as Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) mother in the season finale. Deshae Frost, Alex Russell and Jay Harrington also star, with guest star Sherilyn Fenn. 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The 20th season finale of the police procedural drama opens with a teenager’s body found in the Hudson River. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) suspects that NYPD attorney Rob Miller (recurring guest star Titus Welliver) is behind this unexplained death, but she has no way of proving it. Callie Thorne also guest stars. 10 p.m. NBC
For the People The second season of this Shonda Rhimes-produced dramedy draws to a close as Jay (Wesam Keesh) turns to Kate (Susannah Flood) and his other friends for help when his parents and several other voters run into illegal intimidation at their polling place on election day. Britt Robertson, Hope Davis, Ben Shenkman, Ben Rappaport and Charles Michael Davis also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Better Things The offbeat family comedy starring Pamela Adlon ends its season. 10 p.m. FX
The American Farm Harvest season hits high gear, and judgment day arrives for some of the year's biggest gambles as bank payments loom. 10:03 p.m. History
Klepper “The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper launches a new documentary-comedy series. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
SPECIALS
Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell “The Big Bang Theory” actors Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco host a retrospective look at the show, sharing backstage secrets, unforgettable clips, personal memories and favorite moments. 9:30 p.m. CBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Kaley Cuoco; Johnny Galecki. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dennis Quaid. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Hannah Brown; Elton John and actor Taron Egerton. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Olympic runner Alysia Montaño; Nikki Novak; Chef Samin Nosrat.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hannah Brown (“The Bachelorette”); Broadway musical “Tootsie.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Howard Stern. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada (Starz’s “Vida”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Jon Cryer (“Supergirl”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Stopping smoking; easy ways to lower stress; a 3-year-old knows CPR. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Paris Hilton; Jamie Morton, James Cooper and Alice Levine. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Regina R. Robertson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Toddler attitude; a couple married for 50 years; a 17-year-old takes her grandfather to the prom. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Lauren Ash (“Superstore”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Sisters say their father lies, acts inappropriately with women, gets DUIs and passes out drunk. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Maya Rudolph (“Wine Country”); Sue Aikens (“Life Below Zero”); Melissa McCarthy. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The mother of missing child Johnny Gosch; women and hit men; Dr. Jen Ashton discusses her ex’s suicide. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Young people who are taking a role in politics, including teen activists from Parkland. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk Christiane Amanpour; Eugene Mirman; Azmat Khan; Judith Matloff. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Alba; Yara Shahidi; the Head and the Heart performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Johnny Galecki; Jim Parsons; Kaley Cuoco; Simon Helberg; Kunal Nayyar; Mayim Bialik; Melissa Rauch. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Trevor Noah; Billie Lourd; Ciara performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Halle Berry; Anjelica Huston; Allison Williams. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; John Waters; Michael Bennet; Johnny Radelat performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Lance Reddick; Mattiel performs; Mike Moh. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey Playoffs: The Boston Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Playoffs: The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m. ESPN
MLS Soccer LAFC hosts FC Dallas, 7 p.m. ESPN2
