What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC

Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta The season finale visits Turkey, a cultural crossroads where science and mysticism coexist, to find alternative ways of managing health and fighting disease. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Atrium’s chef Hunter Pritchett shares tips on dips and sauces for grilled meats and veggies in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet A girl hopes Dr. Jeff can save her puppy from a deadly virus. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live Paul Rudd hosts for the fourth time on the season finale. The musical guest is DJ Khaled. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Ransom After a bombing at a genetics company leaves a woman with severe memory loss, the Crisis Resolution team pieces together details of the crime so they can determine whether the woman was a target of the bomber or the bomb-maker. Luke Roberts, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor star with guest stars Emmanuel Kabongo, Anna Douglas and David Ferry. 9 p.m. CBS
The Son A new danger exposes old wounds in young Eli’s (Jacob Lofland) tribe in 1852. Also, in 1916, Eli and Phineas (Pierce Brosnan, David Wilson Barnes) try to fight off Standard Oil as Maria Garcia (Paola Nuñez) returns. 9 p.m. AMC
The Secret Life of the Zoo Porcupines have a baby in this new episode. 10:03 p.m. Animal Planet
Smallfoot Based on an unpublished children’s book by Sergio Pablos, this charming 2018 computer-animated musical comedy from director Karey Kirkpatrick follows a band of Yeti whose peaceful life in the Himalayas is disrupted when they encounter a human pilot (voice by Jack Quaid) whose plane has crashed. The large voice cast also includes Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James and Gina Rodriguez. 8 p.m. HBO
Psycho Granny A woman (Brooke Newton) is grief-stricken when her mother passes away, but her spirits are lifted when her long-lost grandmother (Robin Riker) returns, until her grandmother’s dark past reveals itself, and the woman must fight for her life. Matthew Lawrence also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Sailing Into Love A biology teacher (Leah Renee) who spends her summer months at an idyllic island locale learns that the ferry service that takes her to the island has been sold to an ex-Navy officer (Chris McNally) in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Foreign policy: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). 2020 election: Presidential candidate Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.). Panel: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Rick Santorum; Bakari Sellers; Mia Love. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Iran; tensions between U.S., China, and Russia relations: Author Jim Scuitto (“The Shadow War: Inside Russia’s and China’s Secret Operations to Defeat America”); Robin Wright, the New Yorker. U.S.-China trade war: Author Rana Foroohar (“Makers and Takers: How Wall Street Destroyed Main Street”); Kevin Rudd, 26th Prime Minister of Australia; Michael Pillsbury. Liberalism: Author Adam Gopnik (“A Thousand Small Sanities: The Moral Adventure of Liberalism ”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Author David Maraniss (“A Good American Family”). Panel: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Kristen Soltis Anderson, Washington Examiner; Jamelle Bouie, the New York Times; Ed Wong, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Robert Caro. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Katie Pavlich, Editor; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter White House’s claims of social media “censorship;” Democratic candidates on Fox News: Irin Carmon; Jane Coaston, Vox; Oliver Darcy. White House press briefings: Joe Lockhart. Coverage of anti-abortion bills: Catherine Hadro, Pro-Life Weekly. Covering Trump’s businesses and finances: Susanne Craig, the New York Times. How “Game of Thrones” changed TV: Brian Lowry.(N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
Mayor Pete Town Hall Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.) faces voters. (N) 4 p.m. Fox News
60 Minutes A Canadian group helps LGBT people get out of countries where they are at risk. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 1 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Angels host the Kansas City Royals, 7 p.m. FS1 and Fox Sports Net
144th Preakness Stakes From Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. 2 p.m. NBC
NHL Hockey Playoffs: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Boston Bruins, 4:15 p.m. NBC
NBA Basketball Playoffs: The Golden State Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 6 p.m. ESPN
