What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Elementary’ on CBS

SERIES
A.P. Bio Jack (Glenn Howerton) may be able to switch onto Mary’s (Mary Sohn) phone plan if he helps her break up with her boyfriend in the first of two new back-to-back episodes of the workplace comedy. Eddie Leavy and Patton Oswalt also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Tandy and Tyrone (Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph) venture into the Loa dimension to battle the evil force threatening New Orleans. Back in the real world, Mayhem and Evita (Emma Lahana, Noelle Renee Bercy) try to hold down the fort in the season finale of the superhero series. 8 p.m. Freeform
Abby’s Bill (Nelson Franklin) steps in to resolve an issue with unruly customers and manages to offend Abby (Natalie Morales) in the process in the first of two new episodes of the quirky comedy. Jessica Chaffin, Neil Flynn and Leonard Ouzts also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Project Runway The competition gets down to the final five in this new 90-minute episode that will decide which four designers move on to the finale. Cardi B is a guest judge. 9 p.m. Bravo
Life in Pieces While visiting Jen (Zoe Lister-Jones) and the new baby, Greg (Colin Hanks) somehow manages to lose Lark (Ana Sophia Heger), sending him on a panic-stricken search through the hospital in this new episode of the family comedy. Betsy Brandt, Giselle Eisenberg and Angelique Cabral also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) try to work a stateside investigation from London after someone close to them is wounded by an unknown assailant in the U.S. 10 p.m. CBS
The Name of the Rose William and Adso (John Turturro, Damian Hardung) unveil a secret and discover a new victim in this new episode of the medieval murder mystery. Rupert Everett, Fabrizio Bentivoglio and Greta Scarano also star. 10 p.m. Sundance
Klepper In the new episode “Invisible Nation,” host Jordan Klepper meets with Native American activists, politicians and artists. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Tacoma FD A party to celebrate the anniversary of Terry (Kevin Heffernan) saving Eddie’s (Steve Lemme) life is interrupted by a fire at the local weed dispensary in the season finale of the workplace comedy. Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison also star. 10:30 p.m. TRU
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Tiffany Haddish joins Team Martha, and Meghan Trainor joins Team Snoop in this new episode. Singer Kandi Burruss decides who will take home the prize. 10:30 p.m. VH1
SPECIALS
Michael Bennet: Town Hall Presidential hopeful Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) takes questions in Atlanta, 7 p.m. CNN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Emma Thompson; Dr. Jordan Metzl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chef Roy Choi (“Broken Bread”); Danita Jackson, L.A. Sparks. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Daniels (Broadway’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”); Daniel Dae Kim (“Always Be My Maybe”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Devyn Simone. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Octavia Spencer; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”); Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston (“Murder Mystery”). (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Christian Siriano. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Zach Galifianakis; U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 Women’s College Softball World Series Arizona versus Washington, 9 a.m. ESPN; Minnesota versus UCLA, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State versus Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Alabama versus Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
2019 NBA Finals The Golden State Warriors visit the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the seven-game series. 6 p.m. ABC
Baseball The Dodgers host the New York Mets, 7 p.m. the CW and SportsNet LA; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 26 - June 1, 2019, in PDF format