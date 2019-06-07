What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday: Talk shows and ‘Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine’ on Lifetime

All Eyez on Me Demetrius Shipp Jr., whose father collaborated on music videos with rapper Tupac Shakur, stars as the ill-fated performer in this 2017 biopic directed by Benny Boom, which takes its title from Shakur’s fourth studio album released in 1996. Lauren Cohan and Danai Gurira, (both from “The Walking Dead”) costar, along with Hill Harper and Kat Graham. 8 p.m. BET