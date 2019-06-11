What's on TV Tuesday: ‘Pose’ on FX

SERIES
America’s Got Talent Auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelorette Surrounded by the breathtaking scenery of Scotland a front-runner gets a one-on-one date with Hannah. Then 10 suitors, all wearing Scottish kilts, compete in the “Bachelorette Highland Games.” 8 p.m. ABC
The Bold Type After her and Jane’s (Katie Stevens) expos succeed, Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) ponders how to make Scarlet (Katie Stevens) an industry leader. Also, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) celebrates the end of her design seminar, while Kat (Aisha Dee) faces problems. 8 p.m. Freeform
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates sets off on an expedition to crack the mystery behind the only unsolved plane hijacking in U.S. history, then investigates the theft of one Hollywood’s most recognizable pieces of movie memorabilia in this new episode. 8 p.m. Travel
The 100 Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) learns more about the mysterious Children of Gabriel while Abby (Paige Turco) continues looking for a way to save Kane (Henry Ian Cusick). 9 p.m. CW
Chopped The chefs use ice cream in two savory courses in this new episode. Alex Guarnaschelli, Marcus Samuelsson and Liz Thorpe are judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Animal Kingdom J’s (Finn Cole) frustration with Mia (Sohvi Rodriguez) escalates as Craig (Ben Robson) struggles to pull off Frankie’s (Dichen Lachman) complicated job. Jake Weary, Shawn Hatosy and Ellen Barkin also star. 9 p.m. TNT
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Regina Hall joins Team Snoop and Rev. Run joins Team Martha to see who can make the best Father's Day feast. Jessie T. Usher gets to pick the winner. 9 p.m. VH1
Blood & Treasure Lexi (Sofia Pernas) learns from an ally that an Egyptian official has files that could lead her to Farouk (Oded Fehr) in this new episode of the action thriller. Matt Barr also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Songland Songwriters pitch original material to Kelsea Ballerini in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Pose In the season premiere, Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) encourages the House of Evangelista to follow its dreams despite putting her own on the back burner; Pray Tell (Billy Porter) joins an activist organization fighting for the rights of HIV-positive people. (N)“Pose.” 10 p.m. FX
Cheerleader Generation The world of competitive cheerleading is the backdrop for this new, unscripted series following two squads and their coaches, Donna Martin of Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., and her daughter, Ole Miss head coach Ryan O’Connor. In the premiere, both hold tryouts at their schools. 10 p.m. Lifetime
MOVIES
Ice on Fire Leonardo DiCaprio brings his passion for environmental issues to his role as a producer and narrator of this new documentary from filmmaker Leila Conners, which focuses on the cutting-edge research behind today’s climate science. The film also reveals innovations that might reduce carbon levels in the atmosphere and reduce global warming. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Louise Aronson; Tan France. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sutton Foster; Shailene Woodley; Elaine Welteroth. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Cory Chapman; Gretchen Connelie, Tommy Bahama; Blair Underwood (“When They See Us”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Samuel L. Jackson (“Shaft”); MMA fighter Juan Archuleta; cup-stacking 11-year-old twins. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Authors Tim McGraw and Jon Meacham; author Elaine Welteroth. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Amanda Seales; author Chris Perondi. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Bradley Whitford; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”); Dr. Dean Ornish (“UnDo It!”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
RuPaul Paula Abdul; Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon; Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris; Miss USA Cheslie Kryst; Miss America Nia Franklin. 8 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Seth Green. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Selena Gomez; Elaine Welteroth; Goldlink; Maleek Berry. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tim McGraw; Jon Meacham; Tessa Thompson; Jessie Reyez. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE and KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mindy Kaling; Adam Scott. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rachel Maddow; Julio Torres; Ana Fabrega; Fred Armisen. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup New Zealand versus Netherlands, 6 a.m. FS1; Chile versus Sweden, 9 a.m. FS1; United States versus Thailand, noon Fox
Baseball The New York Mets visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Dodgers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; SportsNet LA
