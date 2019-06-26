Advertisement

What's on TV Wednesday: ‘Jane the Virgin’ on the CW

By
Jun 25, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Elias Janssen and Gina Rodriguez in a new episode of "Jane the Virgin" on the CW. (Kevin Estrada / the CW)

SERIES

Yellowstone Live The documentary series ends its first season. 6 p.m. National Geographic

MasterChef The 17 remaining home cooks compete in a mystery box challenge inspired by guest model and actress Alessandra Ambrosio in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Rivers of Life This new episode of the documentary series reveals some of the Amazon River’s secrets, which include boiling streams, crystal clear lagoons, pink river dolphins and a strange new reef. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

grown-ish Ana and Aaron (Francia Raisa, Trevor Jackson) find themselves at odds over what each of them wants and expects from their relationship in this new episode. Yara Shahidi also stars. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Amazing Race With $1 million at stake, the final four teams race through London and Detroit in the season finale of the globetrotting unscripted series. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin When Lina (Diane Guerrero) comes to town, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is excited to see her — until she asks for a favor. Justin Baldoni and Yael Grobglas also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. the CW

Southern Charm The guys visit Nashville, Tenn., while Patricia hosts a female-only dinner party that is even raunchier than the boys’ night out in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Bravo

Queen Sugar Violet (Tina Lifford) is surprised when someone from her past arrives unannounced at her diner in this new episode. Kofi Siriboe, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Henry G. Sanders also star. 9 p.m. OWN

Archer Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and his crew pick up a hitchhiker and try to persuade him to turn his life around in this new episode of the animated action series. 10 p.m. FXX

Yellowstone Kayce and Rip (Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser) come to blows; Beth (Kelly Reilly) starts buying up land to protect the ranch. Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley and Kelsey Asbille also star in this new episode of the series. 10 p.m. Paramount

Krypton As the Rebels gain advantage against Gen. Zod (Colin Salmon), Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) goes head-to-head with Brainiac (Blake Ritson) in this new episode of the superhero origin story. 10 p.m. Syfy

Younger The romance between Liza and Charles (Sutton Foster, Peter Hermann) heats up, but Liza suspects that Charles is keeping something from her. Also, Millennial gets an inside story from an acquitted murderer (Willa Fitzgerald). Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar and Laura Benanti also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. TV Land

SPECIALS

2020 Democratic Candidates Debate The first round of the Democratic presidential primary debates is a two-night event airing tonight and Thursday. Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the event. Cory Booker, Bill de Blasio, Julián Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Tim Ryan and Elizabeth Warren are the first night’s participants. From Miami. 6 p.m. NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo; 8 p.m. Telemundo; 10 p.m. MSNBC

Post-Debate Analysis In-depth coverage. 8 and 10 p.m. CNN and MSNBC

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality Adapted from Alabama public interest attorney Bryan Stevenson’s bestselling 2014 memoir, this new documentary from Peter, George and Teddy Kunhardt examines the life and career of the tireless opponent of racial injustice. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The 50th anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Daisy Ridley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. John Stamos (“A Capitol Fourth”); Adrienne Maloof, Maloof Cos.; author Chris Kattan (“Baby, Don’t Hurt Me”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Viola Davis; Christina Applegate; Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Terry Crews. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Himesh Patel; director Danny Boyle; Dr. Aubrey Ross; Dr. Michael Lavigne; BeBe Winans. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Adam Scott. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (Series finale) A surprise for Steve Harvey; T.D. Jakes; “Steve Harvey: The Next Chapter.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Season highlights, including Kristen Bell. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

RuPaul Leah Remini debates RuPaul about which of them is closer friends with Michelle Visage; Cheyenne Jackson. (N) 6 p.m. KTTV; 8 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Highlights of the first Democratic presidential primary debate. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daisy Ridley; Colin Quinn; Little Big Town. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); Incubus performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE, KVCR

Late Night With Seth Meyers Terry Crews; Anthony Jeselnik; Jon Wurster. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 12:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Cincinnati Reds, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net

2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Trinidad and Tobago versus Guyana, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Panama versus the United States, 6 p.m. FS1

2019 College World Series Game 3: Vanderbilt versus Michigan (if necessary), 4 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

