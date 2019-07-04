What's on TV Thursday: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ on PBS

SERIES
Clique Holly (Synnove Karlsen) returns to Edinburgh, Scotland, for her second year of university as this imported drama airs its six-episode second season in its entirety tonight. Leo Suter, Sophia Brown, Imogen King and Stuart Campell also star. 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. POP
Chopped The chefs prepare some very rare hot dogs and an uncommon condiment in the entrée round. Then, the last two chefs face the challenge of making hot dog desserts. 9 p.m. Food Network
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) investigate the killing of a thief who supported himself by stealing from other criminals. Also, as Capt. Gregson (Aidan Quinn) resumes leadership of the precinct, he suspects his temporary replacement (guest star Rob Bartlett) had something to do with the departure of an outstanding detective in this new episode of the mystery series. 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
2019 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest This year’s edition of the event, held every Fourth of July at Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y., is hosted by Adam Amin. Joey Chestnut of San Jose, last year’s winner, hopes to break his own record (74 wieners with buns in 10 minutes). On the women’s table, Miki Sudu is seeking a sixth straight title. 9 a.m. ESPN2; noon and 1 p.m. ESPN2
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular Derek Hough (“World of Dance”) and singer-songwriter Ciara host the 43rd annual holiday event as the venue shifts from Midtown Manhattan to New York’s iconic Brooklyn Bridge. Other scheduled participants include Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Khalid and Brad Paisley. 8 and 10 p.m. NBC
A Capitol Fourth John Stamos returns for his third consecutive year as host of this music and fireworks showcase from Washington, D.C. Carole King will deliver a solo performance, then will be joined by cast members from the smash Broadway musical “Beautiful.” Vanessa Williams; electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling; Keala Settle (“The Greatest Showman”); country singer Lee Brice; Colbie Caillat; and the MusiCorps Wounded Warrior Band also perform. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Let Freedom Sing Concert Country artist Brett Eldredge kicks off a big Independence Day celebration on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn., with Cody Alan. 10 p.m. CMT
JULY FOURTH MOVIES
INDEPENDENCE DAY ON TCM Highlights of the patriotic fare include James Cagney, Joan Leslie and Walter Huston in the 1942 musical “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” a biography of George M. Cohan, 5 p.m. That’s followed at 7:15 by William Daniels, Howard da Silva and Ken Howard in the roles of John Adams, Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson in the 1972 musical “1776.” Blythe Danner also stars. 7:15 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today July Fourth safety; preventing summer bug bites; water safety; Sunny Anderson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Poppy Montgomery; Elle Varner performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jason Pickens (“The Work Around”); chef Dean Sheremet. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”); O.A.R. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Greg Kinnear; Amanda Seales. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray An alligator-shaped pineapple treat; a lollipop centerpiece; a flag wreath; pet safety; burgers. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNet LA
MLS Soccer Toronto FC visits the L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
2019 Wimbledon Championships Third round, Friday, 3 a.m. ESPN
