Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Nature: Dogs in the Land of Lions' on PBS

Reunited at Christmas After the death of a family’s beloved matriarch (Beverley Breuer), her granddaughter Samantha (Nikki Deloach) and some close relatives receive letters from the dearly departed urging them to gather together one last time for Christmas at her home in this poignant new holiday drama. Mike Faiola, Andrew Airlie and Candus Churchill also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel