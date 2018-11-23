Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances: Harold Prince: The Director's Life' on PBS

SERIES
VICE This new episode of the newsmagazine series documents the humanitarian disaster in Yemen linked to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. 7:30 p.m. HBO
Great Performances The new episode “Harold Prince: The Director’s Life” profiles the director and producer whose seven decades in the theater have earned him more Tony Awards than any other individual. His credits include “West Side Story,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Cabaret,” “Sweeney Todd” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” Stephen Sondheim, Mandy Patinkin, Angela Lansbury, choreographer Susan Stroman and composer John Kander are among the interviewees. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits Texan Kacey Musgraves performs songs from her album “Golden Hour”; Lukas Nelson and his band play selections from their album “Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.” 9 p.m. KLCS
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives A pimento cheeseburger and homemade brats are featured at a farm-to-table spot in Little Rock, Ark., then host Guy Fieri heads to Northern California for some kimchi fried rice and pork ramen at an Asian place in Napa. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus The travels and travails of bassist Bootsy Collins are featured in this new episode of the live action/animated series. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Van Helsing On a distant island, Vanessa and Scarlett (Kelly Overton, Missy Peregrym) battle the Third Elder. Jonathan Scarfe and Jesse Stanley also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns The animated favorites. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas Animator Chuck Jones directed the 1966 classic about a green-skinned grouch who sets out to spoil Christmas for the citizens of Whoville. Boris Karloff provides narration. 8 p.m. NBC
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town A mailman reveals the origins of Santa Claus in this holiday special. 8 p.m. ABC
DreamWorks Trolls Holiday In this animated special, Poppy, queen of the Trolls, realizes her best friend has no holidays in her calendar. 8:40 p.m. NBC
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer A youth embarks on a journey to find his missing grandmother and prove that Santa Claus is real. 9 p.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang This 1968 musical fantasy stars Dick Van Dyke as an inventor who takes his kids and a candy tycoon's daughter for a musical ride in a flying car. Sally Ann Howes and Lionel Jeffries also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe When financial advisor Darcy Fitzwilliam (Lacey Chabert) comes home for the holidays, she’s immediately swept up working on a charity gala with an old high school nemesis (Brendan Penny). Sherry Miller and Morgan David Jones also star in this 2018 romance, freely adapted from a Jane Austen classic. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Poinsettias for Christmas With weeks to go before Christmas, a woman (Bethany Joy Lenz) gets an urgent call to return home for an emergency at the family’s poinsettia farm, where none of the popular holiday plants have started to turn red. John Schneider, Marcus Rosner and Sharon Lawrence also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Elliot Weiler, Consumer Reports. (N) 7 a.m. CBS
Today The winner of the National Dog Show; Black Friday; holiday toys with Liz Vaccariello; “Mrs. Doubtfire” cast reunion; Marlo Thomas. (N) 7 a.m. NBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ben Mendelsohn. (N) 7 a.m. ABC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. Fox
Dr. Phil A former radio host says he will stop at nothing to save his marriage to a woman who is still wed to another man and who has moved on to a third man. 9 a.m. CBS
The Dr. Oz Show Cuba Gooding Jr. discusses the role that almost ruined his health. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Doctors Harrowing stories enlisted cosmetic surgery; medical tourism. 11 a.m. KCOP
Steve Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing With the Stars”); Teddi Mellencamp (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); Bridget Kelly; Christina Tossi (“MasterChef Junior”). 2 p.m. NBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Grinch”); Cher; Yara Shahidi (“Smallfoot”); magician Justin Willman (“Magic for Humans”); drummers A1Chops. 3 p.m. NBC
Washington Week Jake Sherman, Politico; Lisa Desjardins, PBS; Manu Raju, CNN; Erica Werner, the Washington Post. (N) 8 p.m. KPBS
The Issue Is… With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. Fox
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KPBS; 1 a.m. KLCS
SPORTS
College Football Houston at Memphis, 9 a.m. ABC; Nebraska at Iowa, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas at Kansas, 9 a.m. FS1; Arkansas at Missouri, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Virginia at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Oregon at Oregon State, 1 p.m. FS1; Central Florida at South Florida, 1:15 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma at West Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN; Washington at Washington State, 5:30 p.m. Fox
NHL Hockey New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers, 10 a.m. NBC; Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks, 1 p.m. FSN; Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Memphis Grizzlies at Clippers, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Utah Jazz at Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SPST
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download