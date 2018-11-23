Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances: Harold Prince: The Director's Life' on PBS

By Ed Stockly
Nov 22, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances: Harold Prince: The Director's Life' on PBS
"Great Performances: Harold Prince: The Director's Life" on PBS. (Joseph Sinnott / WNET)

SERIES

VICE This new episode of the newsmagazine series documents the humanitarian disaster in Yemen linked to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. 7:30 p.m. HBO

Great Performances The new episode “Harold Prince: The Director’s Life” profiles the director and producer whose seven decades in the theater have earned him more Tony Awards than any other individual. His credits include “West Side Story,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Cabaret,” “Sweeney Todd” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” Stephen Sondheim, Mandy Patinkin, Angela Lansbury, choreographer Susan Stroman and composer John Kander are among the interviewees. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits Texan Kacey Musgraves performs songs from her album “Golden Hour”; Lukas Nelson and his band play selections from their album “Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.” 9 p.m. KLCS

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives A pimento cheeseburger and homemade brats are featured at a farm-to-table spot in Little Rock, Ark., then host Guy Fieri heads to Northern California for some kimchi fried rice and pork ramen at an Asian place in Napa. 9 p.m. Food Network

Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus The travels and travails of bassist Bootsy Collins are featured in this new episode of the live action/animated series. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Van Helsing On a distant island, Vanessa and Scarlett (Kelly Overton, Missy Peregrym) battle the Third Elder. Jonathan Scarfe and Jesse Stanley also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns The animated favorites. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas Animator Chuck Jones directed the 1966 classic about a green-skinned grouch who sets out to spoil Christmas for the citizens of Whoville. Boris Karloff provides narration. 8 p.m. NBC

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town A mailman reveals the origins of Santa Claus in this holiday special. 8 p.m. ABC

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday In this animated special, Poppy, queen of the Trolls, realizes her best friend has no holidays in her calendar. 8:40 p.m. NBC

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer A youth embarks on a journey to find his missing grandmother and prove that Santa Claus is real. 9 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang This 1968 musical fantasy stars Dick Van Dyke as an inventor who takes his kids and a candy tycoon's daughter for a musical ride in a flying car. Sally Ann Howes and Lionel Jeffries also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe When financial advisor Darcy Fitzwilliam (Lacey Chabert) comes home for the holidays, she’s immediately swept up working on a charity gala with an old high school nemesis (Brendan Penny). Sherry Miller and Morgan David Jones also star in this 2018 romance, freely adapted from a Jane Austen classic. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Poinsettias for Christmas With weeks to go before Christmas, a woman (Bethany Joy Lenz) gets an urgent call to return home for an emergency at the family’s poinsettia farm, where none of the popular holiday plants have started to turn red. John Schneider, Marcus Rosner and Sharon Lawrence also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Elliot Weiler, Consumer Reports. (N) 7 a.m. CBS

Today The winner of the National Dog Show; Black Friday; holiday toys with Liz Vaccariello; “Mrs. Doubtfire” cast reunion; Marlo Thomas. (N) 7 a.m. NBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ben Mendelsohn. (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. Fox

Dr. Phil A former radio host says he will stop at nothing to save his marriage to a woman who is still wed to another man and who has moved on to a third man. 9 a.m. CBS

The Dr. Oz Show Cuba Gooding Jr. discusses the role that almost ruined his health. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Doctors Harrowing stories enlisted cosmetic surgery; medical tourism. 11 a.m. KCOP

Steve Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing With the Stars”); Teddi Mellencamp (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); Bridget Kelly; Christina Tossi (“MasterChef Junior”). 2 p.m. NBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Grinch”); Cher; Yara Shahidi (“Smallfoot”); magician Justin Willman (“Magic for Humans”); drummers A1Chops. 3 p.m. NBC

Washington Week Jake Sherman, Politico; Lisa Desjardins, PBS; Manu Raju, CNN; Erica Werner, the Washington Post. (N) 8 p.m. KPBS

The Issue Is… With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. Fox

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KPBS; 1 a.m. KLCS

SPORTS

College Football Houston at Memphis, 9 a.m. ABC; Nebraska at Iowa, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas at Kansas, 9 a.m. FS1; Arkansas at Missouri, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Virginia at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Oregon at Oregon State, 1 p.m. FS1; Central Florida at South Florida, 1:15 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma at West Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN; Washington at Washington State, 5:30 p.m. Fox

NHL Hockey New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers, 10 a.m. NBC; Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks, 1 p.m. FSN; Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball Memphis Grizzlies at Clippers, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Utah Jazz at Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SPST

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

