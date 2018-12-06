Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition' on ABC

By
Dec 05, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Clockwise from top left, Anthony "Spice" Adams, Emma Bunton, Sherry Yard and Paul Hollywood in "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition." (Mark Bourdillion / ABC)

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) tries to help Howard (Simon Helberg) with an audition at the Magic Castle. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Amy and Jonah (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman) attend a managers’ conference, while Garrett and Dina (Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash) are stuck at the gift wrapping station in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) learns that people with stunted childhoods can turn into social outcasts. Also, the relationship of Meemaw and Dr. Sturgis (Annie Potts, Wallace Shawn) is tested when she tries to teach him how to drive in this new episode. Zoe Perry also stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS

The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and friends contend with an intense out-of-body experience while Michael (Ted Danson) hatches a new plan with Janet’s (D’Arcy Carden) help. William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) and friends help Tammy (Kristen Johnston) prepare for her first date since getting out of prison. Also, Christy (Anna Faris) revisits one of her old vices. 9 p.m. CBS

Will & Grace Matt Bomer guest stars as a handsome and openly gay TV news anchor that Will (Eric McCormack) has a crush on. Also, Karen (Megan Mullally) will receive only limited alimony unless she can prove her ex Stan cheated on her with his ex (guest star Minnie Driver). 9 p.m. NBC

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton and former football star Anthony “Spice” Adams take over as hosts in the two-hour season premiere of this unscripted competition. Pastry chef Sherry Yard is a new judge, joining returning veteran Paul Hollywood. 9 p.m. ABC

Top Chef The new season of the cooking competition is set Kentucky and will visit culinary hot spots in Louisville, Lexington and Lake Cumberland. Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio return as host and head judge, respectively. Joining them at judges’ table are Gail Simmons, Graham Elliot and Nilou Motamed. 9 and 10:15 p.m. Bravo

Baroness Von Sketch Show The improv comedy series from Canada offers two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. IFC

Murphy Brown Corky (Faith Ford) guilts Murphy (Candice Bergen) into adopting a dog in this new episode of the rebooted social comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

A Charlie Brown Christmas When Charlie Brown complains about the materialism he sees during the holidays, Lucy suggests he direct the Christmas pageant in this animated “Peanuts” classic. Then “Charlie Brown Christmas Tales” features a vignette of each “Peanuts” character 8 p.m. ABC

2018 AmericanaFest Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Margo Price, Lucas Nelson & the Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Roseanne Cash, Tyler Childers are featured performers in this new special. 9 p.m. CMT

MOVIES

Denial Playwright David Hare (“Plenty”) wrote the screenplay for Mick Jackson’s 2016 biographical drama, which chronicles the legal case Irving vs. Penguin Books Ltd., in which Deborah Lipstadt (Rachel Weisz), an American professor of Holocaust studies, is sued for libel by David Irving (Timothy Spall), a scholar specializing in Nazi Germany, over Lipstadt’s assertion that he is a Holocaust denier. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former first lady Michelle Obama. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dave Karger; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Patrick Wilson; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sean Hayes and Scott Icenogle (“Plum”); Dash Mihok (“Ray Donovon”); Amber Riley performs; Michael McGill. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Bosworth (“Nona”); chef Eden Grinshpan whips up some Hanukkah treats. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kerry Washington; Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken perform. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Ice Cube (album “Everythang’s Corrupt”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Howie Mandel discusses his heart condition and a lifelong health struggle; the beef recall. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Chris Harrison (“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Comic Ms. Pat; a possible cure for rheumatoid arthritis; gall stones; eliminating junk-food guilt. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Bonnie Hunt; Sean Valentine; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing With the Stars”), musician Tank, and Dan Cortese (“MTV Sports”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray David Alan Grier; Amos Lee performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says her family of 12 children is full of problems from addiction, to clutter, to finances. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Aniston (“Dumplin”’); Dolly Parton performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Julia Roberts. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Momoa; J.K. Simmons; Joe Machi. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Emma Willmann. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Gwen Stefani talks and performs; Jimmy Tatro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jennifer Aniston; Dolly Parton; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Alec Baldwin; Bazzi performs; Nikki Glaspie. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Gemma Chan; boygenius performs; Brenton Thwaites. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Tennessee Titans, 5 p.m. Fox; 5:20 p.m. NFL

NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets are at the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. TNT.

NHL Hockey The kings host the New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. FSN

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

