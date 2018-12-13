Thursday's TV highlights: 'Nightflyers' on Syfy

Disney Prep & Landing In this animated special, Dave Foley gives voice to a member of the elite elf team that prepares for and oversees Santa’s arrival at children’s houses. He was hoping for a promotion; instead, he has to stay where he is and train an overzealous new assistant (voice of Derek Richardson), 8 p.m. ABC. The sequel “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” follows at 8:30.