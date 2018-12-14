Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'The Death of Stalin' and more

SERIES
Saturday Night Live Matt Damon returns to host a new episode, with musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Austin City Limits Singer-songwriters Mac DeMarco and Khalid perform on a new episode of the concert series. 11 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean The veteran comic covers a wide variety of topics in this new stand-up special taped at the Aladdin Theatre in Portland, Ore. 10 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Throwback Holiday A woman who is dissatisfied with how her life has turned out gets a fresh start when she wakes one day to find herself back in high school again in this 2018 fantasy tale. With Jennifer Freeman and Robert Ri’chard. 8 p.m. BET
Entertaining Christmas “Full House’s” Jodie Sweetin plays the domestically inept daughter of a Martha Stewart-like lifestyle mogul (Jane Moffat) in this new holiday tale. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Christmas Pen Pals Sarah Drew plays a dating-app developer who reconnects with her old high-school beau (Niall Matter) in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Shock and Awe Woody Harrelson and James Marsden head the cast of director and co-star Rob Reiner’s fact-based drama 2017 about journalists challenging the George W. Bush administration’s rational for invading Iraq in 2003. Tommy Lee Jones, Milla Jovovich and Jessica Biel also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Blockers Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and pro wrestling’s John Cena play parents trying to stop their respective teen daughters from becoming sexually active on prom night in this hit 2018 comedy. Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan and Gideon Adlon also star. 8:15 p.m. HBO
The Death of Stalin Armando Iannucci, creator of the HBO series “Veep” and the 2009 satire “In the Loop,” directed this darkly comic 2018 political fable depicting the power struggle that breaks out in the aftermath of the Soviet dictator’s demise in 1953. With Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Simon Russell Beale, Michael Palin, Jason Isaacs and “Homeland’s” Rupert Friend. 9 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
The Alec Baldwin Show Kerry Washington (“Scandal”); activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 10 p.m. ABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). Panel: Bakari Sellers; author Amanda Carpente (“Gaslighting America: Why We Love it When Trump Lies to Us”); David Urban; Jen Psaki. (N) 6 and 10 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning The history of department store Sears; Emily Blunt; Michael Bublé. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Attorney for President Trump Rudy Giuliani. Panel: Brit Hume; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Marc Short; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS Brexit; chaos in Europe: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; David Miliband. Was China behind the Marriott hack: David Sanger, the New York Times. Anger in America: Charles Duhigg. America’s debt and China: Ray Dalio. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Adviser to President Trump Stephen Miller. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Adviser to Michael Cohen Lanny Davis. Former FEC chair Trevor Potter. Paula Reid. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Kelsey Snell, NPR; Margaret Talev, Bloomberg News; Edward Wong, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Attorney to the President Rudy Giuliani. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Panel: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Molly Ball, Time; Roland Martin; Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Covering President Trump’s legal troubles: Joan Walsh; Matt Lewis; Will Bunch, Philadelphia Inquirer. Trump’s public search for a new chief of staff: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Oliver Darcy. David Pecker (National Enquirer) confesses to “catch and kill”: Michael Rothfeld, the Wall Street Journal. Time magazine recognizes “The Guardians”: Edward Felsenthal, Time. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Capri Cafaro, Washington Examiner; Jim Geraghty, National Review; Adrienne Elrod. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes The opioid crisis in America: Lawyer Mike Moore; the devastating effects of plastic refuse. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Football Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl: North Carolina A&T versus Alcorn State, 9 a.m. ABC; New Mexico Bowl: North Texas versus Utah State, 11 a.m. ESPN; NCAA FCS: Maine at Eastern Washington, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State versus Fresno State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Eastern Michigan versus Georgia Southern, 2:30 p.m. ESPN; New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State versus Middle Tennessee State, 6 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The Houston Texans visit the New York Jets, 1:30 p.m. NFL; the Cleveland Browns visit the Denver Broncos, 5:30 p.m. NFL
Hockey The Ducks visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. KCOP; the Kings play the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. FSN
Basketball The Lakers challenge the Charlotte Hornets, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers face the Oklahoma City Thunder, 6 p.m. FS Prime
