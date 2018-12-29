Advertisement

Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'A Midnight Kiss' on Hallmark

By
Dec 28, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Adelaide Kane and Carlos PenaVega in the new holiday romance "A Midnight Kiss" on Hallmark. (Bettina Strauss / Hallmark)

SPECIALS

Mickey’s 90th Spectacular Disney spared no expense to celebrate the 90th birthday of the company’s first animated superstar: Mickey Mouse, who made his big-screen debut in the 1928 short “Steamboat Willie.” Among the celebrities joining this two-hour special are Kristen Bell, Josh Groban, Meghan Trainor, Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson and two original Mouseketeers, Sharon Baird and Bobby Burgess. 8 p.m. ABC

2019 Winterfest Preview Show This new special offers a sneak peek at five world premiere original movies coming to Hallmark Channel in January. Hosted by Taylor Cole and Rukiya Bernard. 10 p.m. Hallmark

MOVIES

The Domestics Kate Bosworth (“Straw Dogs”) and Tyler Hoechlin (“Teen Wolf”) star a young couple traveling through a gang-ravaged post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home in this 2018 suspense thriller. Lance Reddick, Sonoya Mizuno, David Dastmalchian and Laura Cayouette also star.8 p.m. EPIX

A Midnight Kiss A brother and sister (Adelaide Kane, Jason Cermak) running a party planning business are hired for their biggest gig yet while he is sidelined by an accident. He finds an old college buddy (Carlos PenaVega) to help out in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Life of the Party A recently divorced mom, Deanna Miles (Melissa McCarthy), goes back to college to finish work on her degree at the same Atlanta university her daughter (Molly Gordon) is attending in this 2018 comedy, that McCarthy co-wrote with her husband and director, Ben Falcone. Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Matt Walsh, Julie Bowen and Stephen Root also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Patient Zero Matt Smith stars in this 2018 action horror movie set in an apocalyptic future in which a zombie virus is decimating mankind. Smith’s character survives his infected bite, which leaves him with an ability to communicate with the undead creatures around him. Natalie Dormer, Clive Standen, Stanley Tucci and Agyness Deyn also star. 10:55 p.m. Starz

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

The Alec Baldwin Show Regina King; Gloria Allred. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.). Panel: Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich); Rick Santorum; Linda Chavez; Symone Sanders. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning “Encyclopaedia Britannica’s” 250th anniversary; Laurel and Hardy; remembering people lost in 2018. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The History of Impeachment: Peter Baker, cthe New York Times; Noah Feldman, Harvard; Michael Isikoff; Joshua Matz; Tim Naftali, Nixon presidential library. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Global warming: Michael Bloomberg; Jerry Brown; Kate Marvel; Carlos Curbelo; Michèle Flournoy; Craig Fugate. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources Media shakeups and takedowns in 2018; challenges for 2019: Sally Buzbee, the Associated Press; Matt Murray, the Wall Street Journal; Kathleen Carroll, Committee to Protect Journalists. #MeToo reporting: Rachel Abrams, the New York Times; Irin Carmon, New York magazine; Ronan Farrow, the New Yorker. The term "fake news": Kathleen Hall Jamieson. The media's biggest winners and losers of the year : David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnightFNC

60 Minutes Massimo Bottura; Scottish island where premium single-malt scotch whiskies are made; Paul McCartney. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Tottenham Hotspur versus Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Arsenal, 9:30 a.m. NBC; Crystal Palace versus Chelsea, Sunday, 3:55 a.m.

College Football South Carolina versus Virginia, 9 a.m. ABC; Peach Bowl: Florida versus Michigan, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cotton Bowl Classic: Notre Dame versus Clemson, 1 p.m. ESPN; Orange Bowl: Oklahoma versus Alabama, 5 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Davidson at North Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Howard at Georgetown, 9 a.m. FS1; Kentucky at Louisville, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Xavier at DePaul, 11 a.m. FS1; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Georgia Southern at Dayton, 12:30 p.m. NBCSP; Campbell at Miami, 1 p.m. FS Prime; Belmont at Purdue, 1:30 p.m. FS1; New Orleans at Baylor, 3 p.m. FS Prime; Brown at San Diego State, 5 p.m. FS Prime; St. John's at Seton Hall, 10 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NHL Hockey Vegas Golden Knights at Kings, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Arizona Coyotes at Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

