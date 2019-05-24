Adam Levine quits ‘The Voice’ but can't hide his love for Blake Shelton

Adam Levine is becoming a solo act again.
The Maroon 5 lead singer is leaving the coaching ranks of NBC’s “The Voice” after 16 seasons, host Carson Daly announced Friday on the “Today” show.
“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark,” Levine wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Friday.
“We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going,” he continued. “After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”
Levine went on to thank Daly and many others for their work on the singing competition, which has run since 2011. And he had special gratitude for Blake Shelton, his longtime “frenemy” in the rotating red chairs. Levine and Shelton are the only two coaches who’ve lasted the whole run of the show.
“I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books,” Levine wrote of his country music pal. “Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”
Levine will be replaced by Gwen Stefani, who returns to the show and joins her boyfriend Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for Season 17. When the show premiered, Levine and Shelton were joined by Christina Aguilera and Cee-Lo Green.
Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson have also been featured coaches.