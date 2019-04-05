Adam Sandler to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time on May 4

Adam Sandler, who got his start on “Saturday Night Live” as a writer and cast member, is returning to the show to host it for the first time.
The comedy veteran will lead the sketch series on May 4 and will be accompanied by musical guest Shawn Mendes, NBC announced Friday.
Sandler joined “SNL” as a writer in 1990. He was a cast member from 1991 to 1995, during which he performed numerous guitar solos and created memorable characters such as Opera Man and sad ex-boyfriend Brian, the host of “The Denise Show.”
He also consistently crashed the “Weekend Update” segment and notably made “The Chanukah Song” famous before launching his film career with the comedies “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore” and “The Wedding Singer,” among others.
Sandler has since had a couple of uncredited appearances on the show and took part in “SNL’s” 40th anniversary special in 2015.
“We are happy to welcome Adam back to ‘SNL’ in what is sure to be a special night,” executive producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement Friday.
The hosting gig comes on the heels of Sandler’s Netflix comedy special, “100% Fresh,” and ahead of his latest feature film for the streaming service, “Murder Mystery.” The action comedy reunites him with his “Just Go With It” costar Jennifer Aniston and begins streaming on June 12.
Sandler’s episode will also mark Mendes’ sophomore appearance on “SNL.” The singer made his debut on a 2016 episode hosted by Emma Stone and performed “Mercy” and “Treat You Better.”
Prepare yourself for some all-but-certain throwbacks with these Sandler sketches: