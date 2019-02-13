Al Pacino joins the Jordan Peele-produced 'The Hunt' for Amazon

The series is another endeavor for Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, which the “Get Out” writer-director started in 2012. In addition to producing that film and its upcoming follow-up, “Us,” along with the Oscar-nominated “BlacKkKlansman,” the company also produces a number of television shows, including “The Last O.G.” for TBS, an update on “The Twilight Zone” for CBS All Access, and “Weird City” on YouTube.