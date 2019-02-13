Al Pacino joins the Jordan Peele-produced 'The Hunt' for Amazon

Amazon announced on Wednesday that Al Pacino has joined the cast of “The Hunt,” a new series executive produced by Jordan Peele.
The series is another endeavor for Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, which the “Get Out” writer-director started in 2012. In addition to producing that film and its upcoming follow-up, “Us,” along with the Oscar-nominated “BlacKkKlansman,” the company also produces a number of television shows, including “The Last O.G.” for TBS, an update on “The Twilight Zone” for CBS All Access, and “Weird City” on YouTube.
Following a band of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City, the series will be written by David Weil (“Moonfall”) and Nikki Toscano (“24: Legacy”). The cast also includes Lena Olin, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Carol Kane and Dylan Baker.
Reports about Pacino’s casting had circulated last month, but Amazon confirmed the news at the Television Critics Assn. gathering in Pasadena on Wednesday. A premiere date for “The Hunt” has yet to be announced.