‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ renewed for seventh season at NBC

“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ a second life,” said NBC Entertainment’s co-presidents of scripted programming, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, in a statement. “Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”