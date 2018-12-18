Cardi B proves she's a lousy driver in latest 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden

“Say, she don't gotta drive, she makes orange cones move.”
Rapper Cardi B received an abysmal driving lesson from James Corden on Monday's installment of “The Late Late Show’s” “Carpool Karaoke,” which showcased the outrageous rapper’s brand of hilarity (a la her previous cameo on “Saturday Night Live.”)
After she yelled at kids through an open car window (telling them to stay in school, listen to their moms and buy her single) and before she waxed poetic about her “militant” upbringing that involved hiding a razor blade in her mouth, the Okurr-trilling artist was put behind the wheel.
Cardi B now owns five ultra-luxury cars but doesn’t actually know how to drive. So Corden directed her to weave in and out of orange cones on a closed driving course. And it did not go well.
“I hit a cone! I hit a cone! I’m scared!” she shouted, clearly making a nervous Corden regret his proposition.
The genuinely befuddled rapper was alarmed by reversing and had problems telling the difference between left and right. Then nailed a camera in Corden’s luxury Range Rover. It made for great television but not-so-great behind-the-wheel training.
Elsewhere in the segment, the duo sang the Grammy-nominated star’s hits “Bodak Yellow,” “Money,” “Drip,” “Bartier Cardi” and “Be Careful,” then took a detour to the Culver City Senior Center to perform “I Like It” for an elderly audience. That’s because she told Corden that she once performed her expletive-laden music at a bar mitzvah and had yet to have her music land with an older crowd.
The knee-slapping segment made no mention of Cardi’s ex, Offset, who appeared on “Carpool Karaoke” with rap trio Migos last month. But at least it redirected attention from his ill-fated attempt to win her back by crashing her Rolling Loud set over the weekend.
Watch Cardi B’s “Carpool Karaoke” appearance below, which contains a lot of coarse adult language (consider yourself warned).