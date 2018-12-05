Pete Davidson says no matter what you do to him, he’s not going to kill himself.

Wait, what? Yes, exactly what you just read. Online trolls can’t bully him to death, he says. And he wonders why they’re getting away with such abusive behavior.

“I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth,” the “Saturday Night Live” actor said bluntly Monday on Instagram.