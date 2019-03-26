Rosie O'Donnell didn't hate Elisabeth Hasselbeck. She had a crush on her

“There was a little bit of a crush,” O’Donnell said in “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View,’” a forthcoming book about the daytime talk show, according to Variety. “But not that I wanted to kiss her. I wanted to support, raise, elevate her, like she was the freshman star shortstop and I was the captain of the team. … But it was in no way sexualized.”