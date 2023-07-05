Rosie O’Donnell says pal Madonna is ‘very strong’ following hospitalization

Rosie O’Donnell, left, recently shared a series of health updates about her friend Madonna following the singer’s hospitalization.

The Queen of Pop is staying strong nearly two weeks after she was rushed to the hospital for a “serious bacterial infection.”

Actor and former talk-show host Rosie O’Donnell, a longtime friend of Madonna‘s, shared uplifting updates about the “Vogue” singer’s health this week on Instagram.

On Sunday, O’Donnell shared a still photo of her and Madonna on the set of the 1992 film “A League of Their Own” that she captioned: “remember when? #league #mo.”

Responding to one follower’s concern about Madonna’s health, O’Donnell wrote, “shes good.”

“she is recovering at home - she is very strong in general,” the Emmy Award winner added when asked by another commenter to update them on the Material Girl’s condition.

O’Donnell’s Sunday comments marked the second time she has provided insight concerning Madonna’s health.

In a June 28 Instagram post, the “Rosie O’Donnell Show” host posted an old photo with the seven-time Grammy Award winner doing yoga on the set of O’Donnell’s past daytime talk show. She accompanied it with the caption “shes feeling good #madonna #love.”

According to a report from CNN, Madonna was discharged from the hospital and transported to her home in New York City last week. A source told the outlet that “she’s in the clear.”

Representatives for Madonna did not respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment, and the recording artist has not yet posted about her health on her social media accounts or website.

Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, announced last week that the 64-year-old performer’s health complications would postpone the launch of her Celebration tour.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote on Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

The iconic musician’s forthcoming worldwide tour — a 43-city run scheduled to begin in Vancouver on July 15 — was announced as a comprehensive trip through her 40-year catalog of era-defining pop hits. It was also billed as an homage to New York City, where the mononymous singer made a name for herself in the downtown club scene.

Madonna was scheduled to play Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. on Sept. 27, 28 and 30 and Oct. 1. It is not yet clear how the tour postponement will affect those dates.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows,” Oseary wrote.

The “La Isla Bonita” vocalist announced the highly anticipated tour in January.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement at the time.

Times staff writer August Brown contributed to this report.