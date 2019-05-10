‘Game of Thrones’ finale anxiety: Will the biggest show on TV blow its ending?

That’s a question that comes so easily while watching the twists of “Game of Thrones” unfold. After the shocks established with the first season’s killing of Ned Stark and the Red Wedding bloodbath in Season 3, the show built a reputation for no-one-is-safe storytelling that had many fans dreading the battle of Winterfell two weeks back. Now, with a potential for heavy casualties once more looming Sunday in the battle for King’s Landing, those words have again been echoing through the minds of viewers — but perhaps for different reasons. With some 160 minutes remaining in its final season, there’s a creeping concern that after more than 70 episodes of tangled plots, conniving characters and enough far-out fan theories to occupy half the internet, “Game of Thrones” might stumble at the finish.