‘Game of Thrones’: I was an extra in that King's Landing crowd scene

The sun was out. It was a hot day for Belfast. Two, three hours ticked by with take after take after take. There was chatting between takes. There was flirting. There was boredom. The short afternoon break for another snack was not long or snack enough. Many extras in their heavy garb with bad sandals began to grump and wobble, and not just the older white men in their 60s. Black mysteriously "lost" his hefty prop. The director had obviously decided to get every possible shot out of the fortune he had spent on extras and then fix it all in the editing room.