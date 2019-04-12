10 essential ‘Game of Thrones’ fan films reviewed, the most professional to most lovable

"Nights Watch" (2016, 3 ½ minutes) and "The Red Kraken" (2017, 4 minutes) are as basic as it gets. With casts that double as creators, they are essentially fight scenes with a little bit of preamble. The first is set in the snow ("It was below freezing when we filmed it, so we got the full experience of being in the North"), the second on a beach. A little more complicated is "The Red Letter" (2013, 4 minutes), subtitled "A Game of Thrones Fan Film ft. The Red Wedding" (it is only Red Wedding-adjacent), which juxtaposes two fight scenes, keeping a man and a woman from their appointed rendezvous. There is a little more conversation in this one, on the way to most everyone being dead at the end.