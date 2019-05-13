Cut ‘Game of Thrones’ some lack: Jaime Lannister's right hand wasn’t there

If you watch this week’s episode of “Game of Thrones” closely, here’s what you will not see: Jaime Lannister’s right hand, grown back all pink and healthy as if it had never been chopped off in Season 3.
But a bunch of Twitter users saw exactly that — and now the joke’s on them, because they were actually looking at a behind-the-scenes photo of Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, not a screenshot from the episode itself.
The social-media hive buzzed about “another” editing gaffe. One user asked, “How do [we] start a petition to reshoot season 8?” And once again we were reminded that Twitter and real life are two very different things.
Looks like last week’s appearance of an anachronistic coffee cup had the gaffe patrol primed and at the ready.
“Game of Thrones” wound up digitally removing the cup — it was a mistake, HBO said, as “Daenerys had ordered herbal tea” — so it can’t be seen anymore unless you happened to record the show the night it first aired.
And as for Jaime’s hand, no, you’re not losing your mind. It was never there in the first place.