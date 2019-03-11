Gayle King endorses ‘SNL’ parody of her R. Kelly interview

View this post on Instagram

I mean, where do I begin with this one?! Ok, first of all, @idriselba you are truly awesome!! Thank you for jumpin in with both feet and being so kind and collaborative!!! Salute King!!! Now for these pics, this first one, I couldn’t be prouder of my sister @lesdogggg this week!! Not only did we get to say the coveted opener together (@chethinks you are brilliant and @garyyesgary thank you for chippin in) but I got to witness her take her Magic Show idea from beginning to end while she was hands on about every aspect of it with the vigilance of the “Warrior Princess” she is!! I also broke out a new Game Show wig!! 😭 And even the Gold Diggers got to put some moves on ‘em!!! But the Magic Show pics of @idriselba to me fully displays just how dedicated of a performer and how cool he really is!! #commitment That last pic of me i love because I look as tired as I was!! Incredible, awesome, stressful week but I would have it no other way!!! And my bro @chrisreddis had a huge week!! So happy to have shared the Cold Open with my bro and sis!!! Hope y’all enjoyed as much as I did!! #love #positivity