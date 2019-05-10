Advertisement

Here are all the films and TV shows that shoot in Georgia

By
May 10, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Avi Nash, left, as Siddiq and Danai Gurira as Michonne in AMC's "The Walking Dead," which is filming its 10th season in Georgia. (Jackson Lee Davis / AMC)

More than three dozen film and television productions are underway in Georgia, where a new abortion law has been regarded as an attack against women in the state.

This week, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed controversial HB 481, which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, into law. And the fallout has cast a critical eye on Hollywood, whose major studios are among those benefiting from the state’s generous tax incentives.

Dear Hollywood: Georgia's new abortion law means you have to stop shooting there. Now »

Though Hollywood’s response has been muted overall, some celebrities and creatives have publicly admonished Kemp’s decision and planned to boycott or threatened to pull their projects from the state, where studios such as Warner Bros., Disney, Netflix, AMC and others operate.

Here’s the list of productions currently underway in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development:

FILM

  • “Along Came the Devil 2” (indie)

  • “Conjuring 3” (Warner Bros.)

  • “Fear Street” (Fox)

  • “Greenland” (STX)

  • “Holidate” (Netflix)

  • “Irresistible” (Focus Features/ Universal)

  • “One Heart” (indie)

TELEVISION

Series, specials and movies

  • “Ambitions” (OWN)

  • “Bigger,” Season 1 (BET)

  • “Christmas on the Square” (Netflix)

  • “Dollar Toys Squad,” (Pocket.watch)

  • “Dwight in Shining Armor,” Season 2 (BYUTV)

  • “The Encounter” (Pureflix)

  • “Greenleaf,” Season 4 (OWN)

  • “Insatiable,” Season 2 (Netflix)

  • “The Liberator” (Netflix)

  • “The Outsider” (HBO)

  • “Ozark,” Season 3 (Netflix)

  • “P Valley,” (Starz)

  • “Robbie,” (Comedy Central)

  • “Saints & Sinners,” Season 4 (Bounce TV)

  • “Stargirl,” Season 1 (DC Universe)

  • “The Walking Dead,” Season 10 (AMC)

Reality and documentary

  • “The Aquarium” (Animal Planet)

  • “Couples Court With the Cutlers” (syndicated)

  • “Deadly Cult” (Oxygen)

  • “Dish Nation,” Season 7 (Fox)

  • “Encore” (Disney+)

  • “Good Eats: The Return” (Food Network)

  • “Intolerable With Nancy Grace” (Oxygen)

  • “Live to Tell” (Investigation Discovery)

  • “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” Season 8 (VH1)

  • “Married to Medicine,” Season 7 (Bravo)

  • “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Season 12 (Bravo)

  • “The Plath Family” (TLC)

  • “The Real World” (Facebook Watch)

  • “Say Yes to the Dress” (TLC)

  • “Sunday Best” (BET)

