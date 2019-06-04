James Holzhauer isn’t going quietly into that ‘Jeopardy!’ night

“Sure, I could stick around and play a game that pays me $150,000 per hour, but I’d really rather get toys thrown at my crotch for free,” wrote the 34-year-old professional gambler, whose winnings totaled $2,462,216, plus $2,000 for coming in second on Monday. That’s just short of Ken Jennings’ $2,520,700 haul earned over 74 wins.