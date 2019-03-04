Luke Perry remembered: ‘a character actor in the body of a heartthrob’

Fans and costars of “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry paid tribute to the actor on Monday following his unexpected death.
Most were shocked and heartbroken upon learning that the 52-year-old died after suffering a massive stroke last week, but many, including actor Seth Green, remembered the character actor warmly as a gracious, generous person who stayed “decent in a swirl of crazy.”
“Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years,” Ian Ziering, Perry’s “Beverly Hills, 90210” costar, wrote in an online tribute shortly after the news spread. “May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind.”
Here’s a taste of what others had to say about Perry’s legacy:
My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019
The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone.— Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019
Dear Liuke ..love love and my heart is so sad I’m sending love to your family and Alexis is waiting for you ,you will laugh and dance God bless you 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿😇— Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) March 4, 2019
Crushed. Luke Perry was truly a great guy. Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent. He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy. Love to his family❤️ https://t.co/bGlTX8mNbB— Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob.— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 4, 2019
Much respect. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/rqNxPgUoAN
L.P.— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
©️
❤️
Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale— Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019
So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2019
Sending our love and condolences to our CW family @RiverdaleWriter and to everyone who was lucky enough to know and love Luke Perry.— Legacies Writers (@LegaciesW) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was one of the nicest, most genuine, loveliest people I have met working in this town. He was kind and vibrant and full of stories that he loved to share. He was a beautiful being and this is a sad, sad day.— Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 4, 2019
RIP ❤️💔 I love you, buddy #love #rebel #friend #heaven #friends #friendship #LukePerry pic.twitter.com/JVQAHGjjRr— Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) March 4, 2019
So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019
Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry 💔#RIP Luke Perry.— Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) March 4, 2019
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
My condolences to Luke’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fylYeHeTX3
I don’t understand how he’s gone.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 4, 2019
His soul always shined so bright. His smile. His talent. His kindness. He was always the coolest person in the room.
Rest with the angels, sweet Luke. I will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/17AzJD491m
Luke Perry dead at 52? Oh man, that's so wrong and so sad. Condolences to family, friends, and fans all over this round world. :-(— Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019
Absolutely devastating news. Luke Perry~ you left us way too soon. Such a kind soul. My prayers are with his family and dear friends. 💔— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was grounded and sweet. He told the best stories and set a great example of how an actor can handle success and fame with grace and humility. R.I.P., Luke.— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 4, 2019
From 90210 to Riverdale, Luke Perry’s memory lives on through multiple generations. Thank you for entertaining us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kAkXQLkHNZ— Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 4, 2019
Met Luke Perry briefly in New York a couple years back, he was so welcoming to us and generous with his time, just a really sweet guy. So sad to hear of his passing today, my thoughts are with his family, his friends and colleagues 💕— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) March 4, 2019
Met Luke Perry in Vancouver on the set of my first ep of The Flash. He was shooting @CW_Riverdale and stopped by to say hi. Dude was incredibly sweet and as friendly as he was charming. Sad loss of a good guy from Ohio. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans. #Dylan https://t.co/8IRQA0neU7— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 4, 2019
I’m heartbroken to hear Luke Perry passed away. Sending love to his family and friends. R.I.P.— alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) March 4, 2019
We’d like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Luke Perry. His compassion and big heart for the kids of St. Jude won’t soon be forgotten.— St. Jude (@StJude) March 4, 2019
The news of Luke Perry's death is absolutely devastating. He was a friend to our organization and to the LGBTQ community. Our hearts go out to his loved ones. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gCj1WscAst— GLAAD (@glaad) March 4, 2019
What a horrible loss.... My condolences to Luke Perry’s family and friends 😔 He was nothing but kind and lovely the few times I spoke with him. Sometimes life just doesn’t make sense... 💔— Sarah Jeffery (@sarahmjeffery3) March 4, 2019
We join fans everywhere in mourning the passing of Luke Perry. We were fortunate enough to work with him at some of our events, and he was truly a professional and a genuinely nice person. He will be missed and our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.— Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) March 4, 2019
We were on our way into the Emmys after thirtysomething’s 2nd year. We were kind of a big deal; lots of folks wanting to take our picture, shake hands. Suddenly people start screaming. Then everyone was gone. Luke Perry had just arrived. I remember thinking, ‘damn he’s cool.’ RIP— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) March 4, 2019
So heartbroken to hear about Luke Perry. He was a good friend - I really admired his work ethic and kindness to all. I recently saw Luke at a Comic Con, looked so great and we had a wonderful reunion. We will deeply miss him and my thoughts go out to his family. #LukePerry pic.twitter.com/APyai6nVlC— David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) March 4, 2019
Sending love and prayers to Luke Perry’s family and friends. #RIP— Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) March 4, 2019
RIP Ponce de León, Luke Perry.— Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) March 4, 2019
The sweetest man, with a great sense of humor. pic.twitter.com/JeBk4igDsQ
Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry. Old friend and always. I am heartbroken that you’re gone. You were one of the good ones. #RIPLukePerry— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) March 4, 2019
Just heard about the passing of the beautiful and kind Luke Perry. He was a gorgeous man, but more importantly, he had a fabulous sense of humor. I’ll miss him. Gone way too soon. 💔— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 4, 2019
What I might have loved most about Riverdale was seeing Luke Perry be a good dad.— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) March 4, 2019
So sad to lose Luke Perry. He did an amazing job in “¡Happy Birthday Guadalupe!” for no compensation, because all went to charity. An honor to have him in the video. He will be greatly missed.https://t.co/sFdUj8xW15— The Killers (@thekillers) March 4, 2019
I’m so very saddened to hear of Luke Perry’s passing. We did a movie together in 2013 and he was so kind. Sending all my love to his loved ones and to his Riverdale family too. #RIPLukePerrry 💚— Rebecca Mader (@bexmader) March 4, 2019
Man so sad to hear of Luke Perry’s passing, although I never had the honor of meeting him. I feel like a lot of my character “Liam” on 90210 was modeled after Perry’s “Dylan”... but he’ll always be the OG. Thank you for the inspiration Luke.— Matt Lanter (@MattLanter) March 4, 2019
Had the pleasure of Working w Luke Perry a long time ago on Mortal Combat and he was as sweet as pie , it’s so heartbreaking that he had to leave us so soon 💔 He was a lovely man— Cree Summer (@IAmCreeSummer) March 4, 2019
My heart goes out to Luke Perry's family, he was a really good guy. I’ll miss seeing you around, buddy. pic.twitter.com/TU7Vt34VAx— Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) March 4, 2019
If there is a kinder, more humane, more humble actor or coworker in the world I have yet to know them and probably never will. We were so blessed to work with Luke and will carry in our hearts his example forever. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/WbLm6ljGV4— Love, Greg (@GBerlanti) March 4, 2019
Very saddened by this loss. Luke Perry was not only a talented actor—but a warm, kind person who made his home state proud. My thoughts are with his friends, family, and loved ones. https://t.co/MuSHhLsWOA— Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) March 4, 2019