Luke Perry’s death upends ‘Riverdale’

Luke Perry, whose portrayal of bad boy Dylan McKay in “Beverly Hills, 90210” made him a Generation X icon, died Monday of a stroke, prompting mourning and fond remembrances from fans of the teen soap opera, a touchstone of ’90s pop culture. But his death at the age of 52 will also touch fans of another teen soap, the CW drama “Riverdale.” In a sly bit of casting, Perry played Fred Andrews, father of protagonist and heartthrob Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), in the series, which puts a dark spin on the “Archie” comics. “Riverdale’s” mix of milkshakes, murder and illicit drugs in small-town America has been likened to “Twin Peaks” meets “Gossip Girl.”