‘Riverdale’ is dedicating all future episodes to Luke Perry

The CW’s “Riverdale” will dedicate Wednesday’s episode — as well as the remaining episodes of its run — to late actor Luke Perry.
“Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run,” tweeted creator and executive producer Robert Aguirre-Sacasa on Wednesday.
The 52-year-old star, who died Monday, played supportive patriarch Fred Andrews to the show’s embattled protagonist, Archie Andrews, for three seasons. The actor has been described by producers as the heart of the show and a father figure to the young cast of the Archie Comics mystery adaptation.
Production on the series, which was renewed for a fourth season in January, had been temporarily suspended this week following the death of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum. It is unclear how the plot will be changed to deal with the actor’s death.